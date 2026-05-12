Legendary rock star backs Welsh town’s bid for UK Town of Culture

One of the planet’s greatest rock stars is throwing his considerable weight behind the Welsh town’s bid in an area which means so much to him.

Iconic Led Zeppelin star Robert Plant is no stranger to Wales. The nation was the inspiration some of the group’s most popular songs when band members sought out the seclusion of Bron-yr-Aur, in the Dyfi Valley to recreate some musical magic.

The cottage’s isolation and idyllic surroundings saw the group investigating more acoustic approach to their music.

offered a temporary refuge from the trappings of rock fame.

Led Zeppelin created much of their third album, Led Zeppelin III (1970), at Bron-yr-Aur cottage in Wales. The rural retreat, without electricity or running water, inspired the album’s distinct acoustic and folk-influenced sound following a gruelling tour.

The cottage, a holiday home owned by Plant’s family, is credited with changing the musical direction of the band toward a softer, more acoustic approach

Now the rock star has thrown his weight behind Machynlleth’s bid to be named UK Town of Culture. The historic Powys town lies a couple of miles from Bron-yr-Aur.

Plant recently extolled the virtues of Wales when he appeared on the Stephen Colbert show in the US to explain how the mystique of Wales and the magic of Tolkien influenced Led Zeppelin.

A spokesperson for the bid team explained why Plant was happy to support Machynlleth’s bid: “Plant and Page often stayed off-grid in the hills surrounding Machynlleth where they drew inspiration for their music.

“In recent years Plant has been an active member of the Owain Glyndŵr Society, championing the significance the last true Prince of Wales had in aligning the rival factions of north and south Wales in the 15th century.”

More than 20 towns are seeking the inaugural UK Town of Culture title. A four-strong shortlist is expected to be announced shortly.

No town or city in Wales has ever received a culture accolade from the UK Government. Wrexham are officially bidding to become the UK City of Culture in 2029.

If successful, Machynlleth would be given a bid development grant of £60,000 to work on a full application, while

the successful town will deliver a year-long programme of cultural activities that showcase their unique identity and inspire local participation. As a result the winning town is expected to attract visitors from across the UK and beyond.

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