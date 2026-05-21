Legendary Spanish galleon ship to visit Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

A unique replica of the legendary Spanish tall ship that sailed the world for three centuries is coming to Wales.

The public is invited to climb aboard the Galeón Andalucía and experience this fascinating floating museum at Britannia Quay in Cardiff Bay from 29 May to 7 June, between 10am to 8pm.

Majestic vessels such as this brought about global maritime trade during the 16th to 18th centuries by sailing the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, American coasts and Pacific route, linking Spain, America and Asia.

The visit includes a self-guided walking tour with the opportunity to explore six decks, interactive exhibits and historical documents, watch videos, take photos and meet crew members.

Those who visit the ship will have the opportunity to explore its decks and learn about the history of these legendary Spanish vessels.

The Galeón Andalucía is a unique replica of the Spanish galleons which connected the world.

It is an impressive 55-metre-long ship with six decks, made from iroko and pine wood, and nearly 1,000 square meters of sail area across its seven sails. It was built in Punta Umbría (Huelva- Spain) with meticulous historical accuracy.

Cardiff is one of the ports of call on this historic ship’s grand 2026 European tour.

A true floating museum of maritime culture, the Galeón has already sailed over 100,000 nautical miles across oceans and seas, visiting ports on four continents, including London, Shanghai, Singapore, Hong Kong, Manila, New York, and Quebec—proudly promoting the Spanish universal culture.

The public can explore its five decks and learn about its details, navigation, the daily life of its crew, and its own unique story. The experience is enriched by boarding a ship that still sails the world’s seas with a young crew who share astonishing tales from their long voyages.

Galeón Andalucía when it was last in Cardiff in 2024



If you are interested in sailing on board the Galeón Andalucía, find out more HERE

Location: Britannia Quay

Opening hours: 10:00–20:00

Dates: 29 May to 7 June

Prices:

Children (aged 5–10, under 5 free): £7

Adults (over 10): £15

Families (2 adults and up to 3 children aged 5–10): £37

Groups of more than 10 people can book a guided tour by emailing: [email protected]

Book your tickets HERE

Dates and times are subject to change due to weather conditions.