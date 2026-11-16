Legendary Welsh performer reveals two major gigs on home soil next summer

Nation.Cymru staff

A Welsh music icon is set for a spectacular homecoming next summer, announcing two major headline shows in Wales.

Tom Jones will headline Depot Live at Cardiff Castle on Sunday May 30, joined by special guests Heather Small and Stone Foundation, before bringing his legendary voice and catalogue of hits to Live at Llangollen Pavilion, for a fully seated show, on Monday June 28, where Stone Foundation will once again join the bill.

The announcement marks a welcome return to home soil for the legendary singer, following a sell-out performance at Llangollen Pavilion in 2024 during the historic core week celebrations of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, and two sold-out shows at Cardiff Castle in 2025.

From the south Wales Valleys to stages around the world, Tom Jones has enjoyed a remarkable career spanning more than six decades, establishing himself as one of the most successful and enduring artists of all time. Having sold more than 100 million records worldwide, he remains one of music’s most celebrated and influential performers.

At the age of 86, Tom continues to captivate audiences around the world with his unmistakable voice, timeless catalogue and electrifying live performances.

The Welsh icon will return to Cardiff and Llangollen with his Come Gather Round World Tour, performing songs from across his extraordinary career.

Number 1 tracks

The sets will feature tracks from his 2021 Number 1 album Surrounded By Time, alongside fan favourites including It’s Not Unusual, What’s New Pussycat?, Delilah and Green, Green Grass of Home.

Fans can expect two unforgettable evenings of music, delivered with the charisma, energy and powerhouse vocals that have made him a global star for generations.

Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2006, Tom’s extraordinary career has been recognised with numerous honours, including multiple BRIT Awards, a Silver Clef Award, the prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award and a Hitmaker Award from the US Songwriters Hall of Fame.

More than 60 years after first finding fame, Tom Jones remains one of music’s most compelling live acts, renowned for his powerful voice and remarkable ability to connect with audiences.

His return to Wales promises two unforgettable summer nights of music, celebrating one of the nation’s greatest musical exports.

Special guests

Joining Tom in Cardiff will be special guest Heather Small MBE, whose unmistakable voice has made her one of British music’s most enduring and recognisable performers.

As the iconic voice of M People, Heather propelled the band to global acclaim and helped define the sound of 1990s British dance music, fronting a string of era-defining hits including Moving On Up, One Night in Heaven and Search for the Hero. The group’s groundbreaking sound earned multiple BRIT Awards, while their acclaimed1994 album Elegant Slumming won the prestigious Mercury Music Prize.

As a solo artist, Heather continues to inspire and connect with audiences across the UK and beyond.

Joining Tom at both Welsh dates will be acclaimed soul outfit Stone Foundation. The eight-piece collective are widely regarded as one of the UK’s finest modern acts, and with four consecutive UK Top 40 albums and a devoted following, they are renowned for their uplifting live shows, exceptional musicianship and full-band energy.

The headlining show for Depot Live at Cardiff Castle is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

A Welsh icon

DEPOT Live founder Nick Saunders said: “Tom Jones is a true Welsh icon, so it’s a real pleasure to welcome him back to Cardiff Castle. His two sold-out homecoming shows in 2025 were unforgettable, creating some really special moments for fans in the Welsh capital.

“He’s one of Wales’ greatest-ever musical exports, and there’s always a real sense of pride in seeing him perform on home soil. With the fantastic Heather Small and Stone Foundation joining him as special guests, this is shaping up to be a brilliant night of live music in one of the country’s most iconic settings.”

The Live at Llangollen Pavilion show is part of an ongoing partnership with Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor.