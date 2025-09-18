Lewis Capaldi adds second Cardiff date for summer 2026

Lewis Capaldi will headline a second massive outdoor show in Cardiff next summer due to overwhelming demand.

Lewis’ June 30th show at Blackweir Fields has sold out after fans rushed to secure tickets in today’s pre-sale but the much-loved Scottish singer-songwriter will now headline a second night at Blackweir on Wednesday July 1st.

Tickets go on sale at 9am Friday, September 19 via blackweirlive.com and ticketmaster.co.uk

The Blackweir dates are part of a run next summer which will see Lewis headline his biggest ever UK and Irish shows.

Presented in a partnership between DEPOT Live (the live-events arm of Cardiff music venue, DEPOT) and UK promoters Cuffe and Taylor, Blackweir is the new live music hotspot for Cardiff launched in 2025

Nick Saunders, founder of DEPOT Live said: “To say announcing Lewis Capaldi coming to Blackweir has been popular is an understatement. We have experienced a huge demand for tickets, selling out our June 30th show, so we are delighted Lewis is able to come to Cardiff for a second date on July 1st.

“Lewis is undoubtedly one of the most beloved performers in the UK today. He presents incredible live shows and we now have the pleasure of welcoming him to Cardiff not once, but twice next summer. These are going to be two very special nights.”

To stay up to date with all announcements for Blackweir head to blackweirlive.com

LEWIS CAPALDI’S INCREDIBLE STATS

x9 Top 10 Singles & x6 Number 1’s

‘Survive’ Fastest Selling Single Of 2025

‘Someone You Loved’ The UK’s Most Streamed Song Of ALL TIME

‘Someone You Loved’ The World’s Fourth Highest Ever Streamed Song

Biggest Selling UK Album Of Both 2019 & 2020

Album 2 Outsells First Week Sales Of Monumental Debut Record Divinely Inspired To A Hellish Extent

Longest Running Consecutive Weeks In Top 10 UK Album Chart For Solo Artist Album (77 Weeks)

‘Someone You Loved’ More Weeks In Top 10 Than Any Song EVER By British Act

Biggest Selling Single Of 2019

Biggest Streamed Week 1 Debut Album Of All Time

x2 BRIT Award Winner & 2x GRAMMY™️ Nominee

x2 Billboard Top 10 Singles including Number 1 Single ‘Someone You Loved’

Over 30 Billion Worldwide Streams

BLACKWEIR 2026

30 Jun Lewis Capaldi

01 July Lewis Capaldi

More announcements tbc