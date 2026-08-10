LGBTQ+ film festival to screen short films in popular arts centre

An LGBTQ+ film festival will screen four short films on its 20th anniversary in a popular arts centre in the capital.

The films, curated by the LGBTQ+ film festival the Iris Prize, will screen at Chapter Cardiff in early September. The venue has been involved in the festival since it was established 20 years ago in 2007.

Berwn Rowlands, the founder of the festival, said:

“I’m old enough to remember the short films you would get to see if you arrived early at the cinema back in the day.

“So, as we look forward to our 20th edition, it is totally appropriate that Chapter has decided to share some shorts from the Iris Prize Archive before a selection of feature films this September.”

Chapter Arts Centre in Canton, Cardiff, will be hosting a screening of the four films on Saturday 5 September, after which the films will be shown before four feature films for the remainder of September.

The four shorts were created by four different directors and explore a range of LGBTQ+ experiences.

Bearable, directed by David James Holloway, playfully explores the concept of labels within the LGBTQ+ communities, asking: “What if your tribe within the gay community defined you? What if the labels we attach to ourselves were literal? What if you lived with an actual bear?”

The film was created in 2016 and is 4 minutes long

Great Escape, directed by Sal Bardo, follows a woman who considers changing her life and following her heart. The film runs for 6 minutes and was produced in 2016.

Rage Consumes Me, directed by Felix Waverley-Hudson in 2023, explores anger, identity and the queer experience.

Taste of Love, directed by Paul Scheufler in 2017, delves into the meanings and sensations of love.

The Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival hosts hundreds of filmmakers, producers, and actors every year. Their full programme for this year will be released on 5 September.

Beryn Rowlands said:

“This is not only a nostalgic look back in the cinema which screened the first Iris films in 2007, but also a great way to reach a new audience. The extra bonus short might be your first opportunity to see an LGBTQ+ story on the big screen. I’m hoping the experience might open the door for many to consider watching even more amazing films at the Iris Prize festival this October.”

The festival will return in 2026 for the 20th edition on Monday 12 October until Sunday 18 October.

It is sponsored by The Michael Bishop Foundation; Creative Wales, a Welsh Government agency that supports the creative sectors in Wales; the BFI awarding funds from The National Lottery; Ffilm Cymru Wales; Film4; University of South Wales; Co-op Respect; Ymddiried – Media Grants Cymru, Bad Wolf; S4C; Gorilla Group; Pinewood Studios; Attitude Magazine; Diva Magazine; Movie Marker; The Ministry Venues and Transport for Wales.

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