LGBTQ+ film takes Welsh language to the world stage

Gosia Buzzanca

A short film detailing a trans man’s top surgery and changing relationship with his father which picked up a series of international awards will air on S4C for the first time tonight (8 January).

Teth (Nipple), which was produced by Beastly Media for S4C, has travelled the world in various screenings and festivals.

Now, for the first time, it will air on TV on 8 January at 22.15, and will also be available to watch on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer with English subtitles from the same date.

Teth follows the story of Ioan and his father, who adapt to their new relationship as father and son following Ioan’s top surgery.

This is the first Welsh language film to be shown in India and China, and it has won awards including Best LGBT Film at California Short Film Festival, Best LGBT+ Film at the NYC Downtown Short Film Festival and Best Queer Short Film at Queer-Streifen in Münster, Germany.

Among the other festivals where the film has been shown, is Beijing Queer Film Festival, Oslo/Fusion International Film Festival and San Francisco Transgender Film Festival, and it continues to generate a buzz globally.

Leo Drayton wrote the script for the film which was directed by Peter Darney.

It was shown at the Newport Beach Film Festival, California, which welcomed 80,000 people this year.

The film also went to Frameline: The San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival, which is the biggest and oldest queer film festival in the world, with over 60,000 people present there.

The film was shown for the first time at the 2024 Iris Festival as part of Iris on the Move, and it was chosen for the BFI Flare festival last year, which is the largest and oldest queer film festival in Europe.

Guto Rhun, S4C’s Young Audiences Commissioner said: “After a successful tour around some of the world’s biggest LGBTQ+ festivals, it’s great that S4C’s audiences can now enjoy Teth for the first time.

“Telling the stories of people from under-represented communities is vital in demonstrating that S4C is for everyone.”

Geraint Evans, S4C’s Chief Executive, added: “Expanding viewing with our content – and reaching new audiences – is one of S4C’s aims and Teth is a perfect example of content that has travelled, winning praise across the globe and taking the Welsh language to the world stage.”

Watch Teth on S4C on 8 January at 22.15 and on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer with English subtitles from the same date