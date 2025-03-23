Libertines’ star Pete Doherty’s wonderful gesture to Welsh fan

Imagine going to a gig by your favourite artist and ending up on stage with them.

For Pete Doherty fan Georgia Griffiths her dream came true when the 25-year-old aspiring poet from Merthyr found herself joining the Libertines star at his show at the Trinity Centre, Bristol.

Georgia, who works for the BBC in Cardiff, has recently published her debut book of poetry ‘Life Imitates The Heart’ and managed to get a copy to Pete ahead of his gig.

Thinking nothing more of it she joined the audience at the 650 capacity venue to watch her favourite performer take to the stage.

Georgia was then stunned when the musician came out on stage and said he’d been reading the book backstage – and then invited Georgia to perform before the support act.

“I couldn’t believe it” she said. It was completely unreal. Some people even thought it was all planned out, but it was just pure magic in the moment.”

But it didn’t end there, after the support had performed, the headliner came on again and asked Georgia to perform a few more before his set.

“When Pete called my name, I didn’t feel nervous at all – just an overwhelming sense of excitement,” recalled Georgia. There’s something special about being in a room full of people who’ve come for a specific artist or event; the energy was so vibrant and welcoming. The venue was sold out, over 600 people, and standing before that crowd to share my work felt absolutely surreal. When an opportunity like that comes your way, you have to grab it. It was a truly unforgettable moment.”

The Libertines and Babyshambles star has been a huge influence on Georgia’s life.

“Pete has been a massive influence on my poetry and song writing,” she said. “His art speaks to me on such a deep level, and the way he expresses life through words and rhyme really resonated with me. ‘Music When The Lights Go Out’ and ‘Flags of Old Regime’ are two of my all-time favourite songs. I’ll never forget seeing The Libertines live in Reading back in 2015 – I was 15, and I was so overwhelmed with excitement, I always told my friends that one day I’d meet him, but never imagined I’d have the chance to hand him a poetry book of my own. It’s surreal how full-circle that moment feels.”

After the show Georgia met the musician for a chat where she learned one of her poems in particular had made him invite her on stage.

“Pete was incredibly genuine and down to earth, and it was clear he has a deep love for both music and poetry. He told me that after reading my poem Working Class Revolution, he knew he had to get me up on stage. I couldn’t help but say, “If you ever want to write some lyrics, give me a call!” You never know what could happen – sometimes you just have to take chances.”

It was a moment the aspiring poet will never forget and she advised others that if you have something to say or art to share, don’t be afraid to put yourself out there.

“It can be terrifying to have your work exposed to others because it’s such a personal thing – your thoughts, your feelings, your mind on a page or in a song. But just do it. Write the track, publish the book, paint something random. Being true to yourself creatively will always guide you to the right path – fortune favours the bold and all!”

Georgia’s collection of poetry Life Imitates The Heart is available from Amazon and explores themes of love, loss, mental health, and politics.

