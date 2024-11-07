Lidl launches Christmas truck – and it’s coming to Wales

Supermarket giant Lidl has unveiled its own festive truck – and it’s coming to Wales

The Coca-Cola Christmas truck has long been a staple of the festive season and now the retailer is getting in on the act with its own Christmas Freeway cola truck.

Set to tour the Uk from 14th November to 1st December for the first time ever, the Lidl festive vehicle aims to spread the seasonal magic of Christmas across the nation – which includes a stop in Wales.

Cola

A can of Lidl’s fizzy Freeway Cola has been reimagined into a whopping 15 tonne, 20 metre long and 5 metre high king of the road. With a Freeway label wrapped cylindrical body and life-like pull-ring back hatch, the instantly recognisable and show-stopping truck has been created to spread the magic of Christmas across the UK.

The truck, which is to appear in Wrexham’s Sgwâr y Frenhines / Queen’s Square, on Sunday 24 November, will grant wishes, hand out over 2,000 Middle Aisle present boxes, give away festive food shops and provide an array of festive food from Lidl.

Touring nine cities the truck will highlight the magic of giving, sharing and wish-making this Christmas with a pop-up wonderland at each stop.

Middle Aisle

Over 2,000 present boxes are held inside the truck, filled to the brim of Lidl’s famed Middle Aisle items, ready to be handed out to its first visitors at each stop and 1 in 10 of these boxes will contain a ‘Golden Ticket’, giving shoppers the opportunity to win their Christmas food shop at Lidl.

The magic doesn’t stop there, either. Mirroring the supermarket’s new Christmas advert – directed by Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper and centring around the power of wish-making – Lidl will be making fan’s wishes come true in the real world. Once at the tour stop, visitors can submit a wish that would make Christmas truly magical for them and their family – whatever that may be. In the spirit of creating a magical Christmas with Lidl, the retailer will then grant a number of them, making dreams big or small come true.

In case all the wish-making and gifting provides hungry work, Lidl will also be handing out festive food at the pop-up wonderland. Visitors can step inside a life size present box, ringing a bell for a surprise season’s treatings, or try Snowmallows, festive biscuits and more on show.

To celebrate Lidl putting its own fizzy cola drink on the world stage for the first time ever, the supermarket has created a new Christmas ad that stars ‘Nick’, who brings the Freeway truck to life, setting off on the freeway to spread festive magic.

Joanna Gomer, Marketing Director at Lidl GB, commented “Giving back to the communities we serve is really important to us and our exciting new Freeway truck allows us to get right into the heart of them this year. By touring nine stops across the country, we’ll be using our giant truck to hand out present boxes, give away festive food shops and grant wishes that will make dreams come true. Look out for the Freeway truck on its tour and most importantly, come join the fun.”

Lidl Christmas Truck Tour

Thursday 14 November, Dundee – Slessor Gardens, DD1 3DP.

Saturday 16 November, Harrogate – Harrogate Station, HG1 1TE.

Sunday 17 November, Hull – Queen Victoria Square, HU1 3RL.

Thursday 21 November, Nottingham – Sneinton Market Square, NG3 1JF.

Saturday 23 November, Wolverhampton – 22 Victoria Street & Bell Square, WV1 3NP.

Sunday 24 November, Wrexham – Sgwâr y Frenhines / Queen’s Square, LL11 1AT.

Thursday 28 November, Luton – St Georges Square, LU1 2BD.

Saturday 30 November, Bournemouth – The Triangle, BH2 5RY.

Sunday 1 December, Southampton – O2 Guildhall Forecourt, SO14 7DU.

