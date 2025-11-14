Lifelong campaigner who returned to studies at 75 honoured

Cardiff University’s Lifelong Learning department is hosting a special event celebrating the extraordinary life and legacy of Eileen Younghusband BEM – a former student, campaigner, and lifelong advocate for adult education in Wales.

From joining the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force at the age of 18 and serving during the Second World War, to working as an interpreter at the liberated Breendonk concentration camp, managing hotels, and returning to study at 75, Eileen’s story is one of courage, curiosity, and resilience.

Cardiff University’s Lifelong Learning offers hundreds of part-time and flexible courses, helping people discover the joy of learning at any stage of life. Between 1995 and 2011, Eileen completed an incredible 46 part-time courses with Cardiff University’s Lifelong Learning, achieving her degree in 2008 at the age of 87 with the Open University.

Her dedication to education inspired countless others, and in recognition of her advocacy for adult learners across Wales, she was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in 2013.

Sadly, Eileen passed away in 2016 at the age of 95, but her legacy lives on with her memoir Not an Ordinary Life, newly released by Cardiff-based Candy Jar Books.

Friends, academics, and admirers will gather to share memories, celebrate her achievements, and reflect on the continuing importance of lifelong learning in Welsh communities.

Kelly Cumiskey, from Cardiff University Lifelong Learning, said: “Eileen was an inspiration to all who met her.

“Her passion for education and her belief that learning should be open to everyone left a lasting mark on Cardiff and beyond.

“We’re proud to honour her legacy with this event.”

Recollections

The event will include a short film about Eileen’s life, followed by reflections and speeches from Shaun Russell, Head of Publishing at Candy Jar Books, and Cardiff University academics who knew and worked with Eileen.

On 26 November, from 5:00pm to around 5:30pm, guests will gather in a classroom for the film screening and talks.

Afterwards, from 5:30pm to 6:30pm, the celebration will continue in the foyer, where attendees can mingle, talk about Lifelong Learning, share memories, and browse copies of Not an Ordinary Life at a dedicated book display hosted by Candy Jar Books.

Shaun Russell, Head of Publishing at Candy Jar Books, added: “Eileen’s motto was always ‘no problems, only solutions’ – and she truly lived by that.

“When she first approached me to publish her wartime story, One Woman’s War, Candy Jar was still a video production company, not a publisher.

“But Eileen was persistent – she asked more than once – and thanks to her determination, we took the leap and published our very first book. That decision changed the course of Candy Jar’s future.

Keren Williams, Head of Marketing at Candy Jar Books, continued: “Not an Ordinary Life was a project Eileen brought to life with the support of Cardiff University, and she originally self-published it for family and friends.

“We’re deeply proud to now publish it traditionally – her full memoir, encapsulating her life from start to finish – to ensure that her story, her passion for lifelong learning, and her remarkable spirit can be shared with the world.”

The Remembering Eileen Younghusband BEM event takes place at 50-51 Park Place, Cardiff on 26 November from 5pm is free to attend, but spaces are limited.

Attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their place.

Eileen’s memoir, Not An Ordinary Life, is distributed by the Books Council of Wales making it available at all good retailers.

Book tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/remembering-eileen-younghusband-bem-tickets-1827334168689?aff=oddtdtcreator