Lily Allen adds extra Welsh date due to ‘phenomenal demand’

Lily Allen has announced her biggest ever headline tour, having sold out her UK theatre tour in minutes, with plans for a UK arena tour featuring a second date in the Welsh capital.

Due to ‘phenomenal’ demand, Lily will now also play arenas around the UK in June 2026.

Lily Allen, whose highly acclaimed album West End Girl has become a massive global success with over 150 million streams, and a third consecutive Top 5 position on the UK Albums Chart, has revealed a new run of live dates.

Following a huge public demand for her instantly sold-out theatre shows in March 2026, Lily will return for UK and Ireland arena dates in June 2026. These shows will mark Lily’s biggest headline tour of her career.

The show – Lily Allen Performs West End Girl – will see the singer/songwriter play her brand-new album in its entirety, in the order the songs appear on the record.

Lily will also perform West End Girl at Mighty Hoopla in London’s Brockwell Park on 30 May 2026.

West End Girl

West End Girl is the fifth studio album by English singer Lily Allen, released on 24 October 2025 on BMG. It marked her first project in seven years and first album following her departure from Parlophone.

Largely written and co-produced by Allen, West End Girl was recorded in Los Angeles over ten days in December 2024, with contributions from Seb Chew, Kito, and Blue May.

A blend of fiction and non-fiction, the lyrics reflect on the undoing of Allen’s marriage to actor David Harbour, and how she processed his alleged acts of infidelity and her emotional response.

Upon its release, West End Girl received acclaim from music critics, many of whom describing it as lyrically honest and praising its narrative.

Commercially, the album peaked at number two on the UK Albums Chart and reached the national rankings of 18 other territories, including top 10 positions in Australia, Ireland and New Zealand.

West End Girl spawned the single “Madeline”. Other charting singles including “Pussy Palace”, peaked within the top 10 on the UK singles chart becoming Allen’s first top 10 since 2014

Lily’s new Cardiff show will take place at the Utilita Arena on 24 June 2026.

Find the new dates and presale ticket info here.