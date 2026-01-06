Line of Duty star Vicky McClure wants to play Welsh role

Vicky McClure has put out an appeal to film and TV producers to cast her in a Welsh role.

The award-winning actress from Nottingham, who is married to Welsh director Jonny Owen from Merthyr, was appearing with her husband on they own show on BBC Radio Wales.

During the show, Jonny quizzed Vicky on whether she now felt like an honorary Welsh woman.

Her reply in her best Welsh accent not only revealed she did but she wanted to her next role to be playing a Welsh character.

She said: “Right, let me tell you, right. No Jonathan listen. I’m not joking. I’m ready for my next role in Wales. If anybody has got anything, going let me know, obviously after Line Of Duty

“I would love to play somebody Welsh. I love Wales, I love the valleys, I love Merthyr, I love Merthyr FC.

“We’ve been here all weekend, and it’s just been delightful as always. I just love it. It’s down to earth people, real people. I don’t know what it is. It’s something in the water. Something in the Taff!

Meanwhile the couple’s hugely successful DAY FEVER day clubbing event returns to Cardiff on Valentine’s Day, February 14, part of a huge announcement of dates around the UK.

Launched in early 2024 by actress Vicky and Jonny, alongside Jon McClure, frontman of Reverend & The Makers, brother Chris McClure and Sheffield businessman James O’Hara, DAY FEVER has become a cultural sensation. From its debut in Sheffield’s City Hall Ballroom to a tour that’s sees thousands around the UK hit the dancefloor each month, the message is clear: people everywhere are craving a space to let loose, laugh, and dance, all before 8pm.

“It started as a WhatsApp idea,” says Jon McClure. “Jonny just said, ‘A daytime disco, how good would that be?’ We’re all a bit nuts, so we just said, ‘Come on then!’”

And it’s not just the crowds that are growing, it’s the spirit of the thing. “It feels like a massive house party at your nan’s,” laughs Vicky. “No drama, no egos, just people acting daft, getting dressed up, and having the best time.”

Running from 3pm to 8pm, DAY FEVER offers the perfect balance: a proper night out that doesn’t wreck your weekend. There’s no dress code, no pressure, and the hangover is optional, just wall-to-wall feel-good tunes and an open invitation to dance like nobody’s watching.

From Nottingham to Newcastle, Glasgow to Gloucester, every DAY FEVER event has its own flavour. Local DJs who know their crowds keep the energy high with a nostalgic mix of Northern Soul, disco, indie, and 90s classics. “Manchester goes mad for Oasis,” says Jon, “and if Vicky’s there, we have to play Whitney, it’s non-negotiable!”

Day Fever is also giving back to local venues and communities. “Clubs double their takings,” explains Vicky. “We’re out by 8, and then they’ve got a full night to run. It’s been a game-changer.”

And it’s striking a chord far beyond the dancefloor. “We’ve had people in remission, people grieving, people celebrating life,” says Jon. “It’s mothers and daughters, old mates, and whole families dancing together. That’s powerful.”

With tickets selling out in hours and a growing waitlist of new towns ready to join the tour, 2026 is shaping up to be DAY FEVER’s most joyful, jam-packed year yet.

As Jon puts it: “It’s like a wedding party where everyone actually wants to be there, and that’s magic.”

Find out more HERE