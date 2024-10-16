Line-up revealed for Celtic Connections music festival

The Celtic Connections festival will return in the new year with musicians from as far away as Pakistan and Sri Lanka performing at Glasgow venues including the Barrowland Ballroom.

Performers from more than 20 countries will perform across a range of genres in 25 venues across the city, including Americana and orchestral music as well as indie, jazz, and blues.

The opening concert will mark Glasgow’s 850th anniversary as a city, where traditional music can still be heard in pubs.

Musicians will travel from Australia, Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, France, Italy, Nigeria, Spain, Wales, Ireland and the Republic of the Congo, to perform in venues including the Old Fruitmarket, Barrowland Ballroom, SWG3, Saint Luke’s and Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.