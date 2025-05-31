Listen: Eisteddfod yr Urdd Main Composer medal winner announced

On the final day of Eisteddfod yr Urdd Dur a Môr 2025 (Saturday, 31 May), the winner of the Main Composer Medal has been revealed.

Rafik Harrington from Cardiff took home the medal, given this year by local choirs Parti Llwchwr, Côr Meibion Dyfnant, Côr Nedd, Côr y Gweilch, Côr Philharmonic Abertawe, Côr Meibion Clwb Rygbi Treforys.

Rafik studied composition at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama with Michael McCartney and Joel Baldwin for 5 years, and during that time he played violin with National Youth Arts Wales in Cardiff and piano at Eisteddfod yr Urdd, both as a soloist and in an ensemble.

He is now a composition student in his first year at the RNCM in Manchester. In his spare time, he enjoys studying languages, including Irish, German and French, reading, philosophy and hiking.

Promise

Rafik, who came second in the competition last year, wins the title for composing a piece for an interesting octet of instruments.

Eleven entries were received, with judges Eilir Owen Griffiths and Carwyn Jones noting that “all of them show promise with good qualities in every piece.”

Rafik, who was competing under the name Mustav Gahler, said: “The inspiration for this piece was looking at a scene polluted by light on a night in December.

“The bursts of energy in the piece represent what the eyes see under low light, which is the significance of ‘scotopia.’

“The inspiration for the piece comes partly from Harrison Birtwistle and Mahler, which is confirmed by my pseudonym.”

Sensitivity

The judges said: “The winner understands how to structure a piece effectively, shows sensitivity when developing ideas and has taken care of every aspect of the writing.

“The musical journey was clear and the particular attention to detail shows an extremely mature composer.”

Second in the competition was Gerard Coutain from Rhydaman (who won the Medal last year) with Heledd Wynn Newton from Cardiff in third place.

The week’s highlights can be watched on S4C Clic and all of the results can be found on S4C’s website.

