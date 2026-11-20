Nation Cymru staff

Candelas, one of Wales’ most influential bands of the past decade, have shared their long-awaited fourth album, Pop Cymraeg, today – their ‘most ambitious and confident album to date’.

Since establishing themselves as one of the most successful and important Welsh-language bands of their generation, Candelas have spent more than a decade shaping the sound and identity of contemporary Welsh music.

Across four albums, countless festival performances and some of the most memorable live shows in recent Welsh music history, the band have created a legacy that continues to resonate with audiences across Wales and beyond.

Following their triumphant return with the single Pop Cymraeg, a performance closing Tafwyl in front of a huge crowd at Cardiff Castle, and headline appearances on the Maes Stage and Maes B at the National Eisteddfod of Y Garreg Las, the band has now unveiled the new album in its entirety.

Pop Cymraeg is Candelas’ most ambitious and confident statement to date, portraying a band that continues to evolve creatively while remaining true to the energy, honesty and songwriting craft that have made them one of Wales’ most popular groups.

“Pop Cymraeg was the title that immediately stood out to all of us, and we agreed on it straight away,” said Osian Huw Williams, lead singer of Candelas.

“The title comes from the single of the same name, which is essentially a political song about independence. But it’s also a song that people can listen to and take something completely different from.

“That’s what appealed to us about using it as the album title. We can be a heavy band at times, but we definitely jump into the world of pop in every song, so it felt like the perfect title.”

Speaking about the album’s themes, he added: “There isn’t one particular theme running throughout Pop Cymraeg, but the most prominent theme is love.

“The album follows the journey of coming out of a relationship, going through difficult periods and finding new happiness. The low points and the highs can all be heard throughout the music.”

To celebrate the album’s release, Candelas will hold a special launch show at Derek Williams Theatre in Bala on 28 November 2026, with support from Tew Tew Tennau.

This will be the first opportunity for the band’s followers to experience songs from Pop Cymraeg performed live. Derek Williams Theatre is located within Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn, the very secondary school where the members of the band first met.

As they prepare to celebrate twenty years since coming together, the venue is a particularly fitting place to mark their journey so far.

The release of Pop Cymraeg represents another important chapter in the story of a band whose impact on Welsh-language music is impossible to ignore.

A decade of landmark performances, four albums to their name, and Candelas remain as relevant, ambitious and essential as ever.

Listen to the album now on Spotify and all other streaming platforms.

Purchase ticktes for the launch show at Theatr Derek Williams, Y Bala on 28 November here: Tocynnau / Tickets