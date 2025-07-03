Literature Caerleon Festival returns for 12th year

The 12th Literature Caerleon festival takes place on Friday and Saturday (4 & 5th July) as part of this year’s Caerleon Arts Festival.

The festival will take place for the first time in the newly restored and renovated, St Cadoc’s Church, parts of which are thought to date back to twelfth century, and is thought to be the work of Hywel ap Iowerth, who was also the founder of the Cistercian Llantarnam Abbey.

Amongst the the highlights this year are Tiffany Murray discussing her memoir My Family and Other Rock Stars. The Sunday Times, Guardian, Mail and Independent Book of the Year describes a childhood growing up in Rockfield Studios in Monmouth, with her mother as cook to everyone from Queen to Bowie to the Horslips.

Song-cycle

Jon Gower, David Pepper and J.R. Jones will also present a unique, premiere performance of a song-cycle, based on Jon Gower’s latest book Birdland.

The performance will blend stories and readings to an original music composition, capturing the spirit of that invisible boundary between land and sky and words and music.

Festival patron, Dame Rosemary Butler said: “It’s exciting to know that St. Cadoc’s Church will be used as a venue…and I can’t wait to enjoy the events while, at the same time, revelling in the architectural details that have emerged during the renovation.”

“The church can now be seen more clearly for what it is, and for what it has always been; a holy place that welcomes worshippers and visitors alike and a superb community centre ideally suited for meetings, talks and concerts.”

‘Inspiring’

Literature Caerleon organiser, Rajvi Glasbrook, added:“With all the history and energy of Newport combined with particular-to-Caerleon legend, mysticism and community-spirit, Literature Caerleon is ideally placed for its 12th annual celebration of language, stories and music.

This year’s line-up is outstanding and we are very excited about moving to our new venue. It will without doubt be a wonderfully inspiring and rich day, in reflection of the immense generosity of the readers and writers who will inevitably make it so.”

You can buy tickets for the festival here and details of the full programme are here.

