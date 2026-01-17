Literature Wales announces poetry project to address inequalities in womens healthcare

Literature Wales has announced the launch of a poetry project aimed at improving understanding of women’s health conditions, and supporting ongoing work to address inequalities in healthcare and outcomes for women in Wales.

Entitled Chronic Women | Menywod Cronig, the idea for the anthology was devised by Hanan Issa, the current National Poet of Wales, inspired by Welsh Government’s 10-year Women’s Health Plan for Wales.

She said: “A project like this feels necessary and important. For too long, women have been sidelined – their concerns gaslit and their conditions dismissed. I am grateful for each and every one of the women who worked on this gift to all, a resounding validation that no one living with chronic conditions needs to feel alone.”

She worked with the first National Poet of Wales, Gwyneth Lewis, to develop the idea. Gwyneth added: “What an inspired and important idea Hanan Issa had to produce a book of poems addressing the impact of chronic health conditions on Women in Wales. There is a crying need for those who experience chronic conditions to be better supported, medically and socially.

“This collection will help women to find each other and end the isolation that is the worst part of any illness or condition. These poems show ways to live as vividly and fully as possible.”

Hanan Issa and Gwyneth Lewis are among the 14 women writers from Wales who have written poems inspired by their own lived experience of chronic health conditions and disability for the bilingual poetry anthology.

Chronic Women | Menywod Cronig will be published by Honno Press in February 2026, with 700 free copies to be distributed to GP surgeries and other healthcare settings across Wales.

The poets will also lead a series of 10 workshops with women, girls and NHS staff around Wales in January and February.

The workshops will use the anthology as a springboard for conversations, and explore the role that poetry and creative writing can have in supporting women living with chronic health conditions.

A celebratory event, with readings from the anthology and writing resulting from the workshops, will be held at the Senedd on 17 March.

Power

Announcing the project, Claire Furlong, Executive Director of Literature Wales, said: “The power of literature – as a writer or a reader – must never be underestimated.

“This project will harness that power using the creative skills of some of our country’s finest poets, and as such has huge potential for broadening understanding of women’s health, a subject that is still often overlooked, yet affects more than half the population. We couldn’t be prouder to lead such an important project.”

Dr Helen Munro, Clinical Lead of the Women’s Health Network (NHS Wales Performance and Improvement), added: “This anthology brings together the voices of poets who have courageously shared their lived experiences of chronic health conditions.

“Through their creative expression, these works offer a window into the realities faced by women every day – realities that often remain unseen or misunderstood.

“By sharing these poems at events and workshops within health boards, we aim to foster deeper understanding, spark meaningful conversations and challenge stigma.

“This collection is more than words on a page; it is a platform for awareness, empathy and change. We hope it inspires dialogue, encourages reflection and reminds us of the strength and resilience found in every story.

“Thank you to all the poets whose contributions make this possible. Your voices will help shape a more compassionate and informed approach to health and wellbeing.”

The Chronic Women project is designed and delivered by Llenyddiaeth Cymru | Literature Wales and run in partnership with Women’s Health Network (NHS Wales Performance and Improvement); the Arts Teams at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Hywel Dda University Health Board and Swansea Bay University Health Board; Gwasg Honno Press and with support from Books Council of Wales.

It is funded by the Arts Council of Wales Health and Wellbeing Lottery Fund, and the anthology has been made possible with support from the Books Council of Wales.