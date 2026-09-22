Little girl who captured Hollywood star’s heart recalls filming of Moby Dick in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

A woman who met some of Hollywood’s biggest stars as a three-year-old during the filming of Moby Dick in Wales has recalled her memories 70 years after the film was released.

Susan Jones was just three when her parents, the Rev Glynn Jones and his wife Evelyn, invited actor Bernard Miles to stay at their rectory in St Nicholas during filming in Fishguard in 1954.

Miles, who played the Manxman in John Huston’s 1956 adaptation of Herman Melville’s novel, became particularly fond of Susan while staying with the family.

Now in her mid-70s, Susan has been reminiscing ahead of the Ar Ymyl y Tir 2026/On Land’s Edge Festival, which will mark the anniversary of the film’s release.

She said: “Bernard Miles didn’t want to stay at the Fishguard Bay Hotel with the rest of the cast so Mum and Dad – the Rev Glynn Jones and his wife Evelyn – put him up in our rectory.

“Bernard was missing his family which is probably why he took a bit of a shine to me.

“During the time he was with us one of his own daughters, Sally, celebrated her 21st birthday and my parents hosted a party which several members of the cast attended.

“Irish stew and apple pie was on the menu and Bernard Miles provided the drink and an accordionist!

“Quite a crowd turned up and I have a very dim memory of Richard Basehart appearing at the back door.

“I was tucked up in bed upstairs, but apparently Gregory Peck asked my mother: ‘Where is this little girl I keep hearing so much of?’

“She took him upstairs to my bedroom where I was lying asleep and he tickled my toes!”

Susan also remembers Miles giving her paper and crayons to keep her occupied while he learned his script.

She said: “Towards the end of the filming he came back to his room to find bits of paper torn up and camera film unravelled all over the place.

“I was so upset filming was ending that I’d used a pair of scissors to cut off the legs of his trousers – or so he said!

“Fortunately, he did end up seeing the funny side.”

This Is Your Life

Thirty years later, Miles was reunited with Susan and her parents when he was the subject of This Is Your Life.

Host Eamonn Andrews recalled the story of the little girl who had been so determined to prevent Miles leaving that she had cut the legs from his trousers.

He said: “Well, Bernard, that was thirty years ago, but here tonight is the girl who was so determined you wouldn’t be separated – Susan Jones – and with her, meeting you for the first time in thirty years, her parents – the Rev Glynn and Evelyn Jones!”

Fishguard’s Moby Dick festival runs from Sept 25-27. Full details are available here.

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