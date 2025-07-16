Llais 2025: Cardiff’s unique music festival returns this autumn

Wales Millennium Centre has announced the return of Cardiff Bay’s Llais music festival, and released the names of some of the extraordinary talent scheduled to perform this year.

Llais is proudly part of Cardiff Music City Festival: a two week-long celebration of gigs, happenings, talks, installations and pop-ups, harnessing the power of music, performance and tech to unite and inspire.

But unlike a usual British festival (which can often bring torrential rain, muddy clothes and long queues), Llais is completely different. Fully indoors at Wales Millennium Centre, which is renowned for its breathtaking architecture and acoustic design, guests can enjoy world-class music from global artists. And better yet, guaranteed dry conditions, a fully stocked bar, and no fears of having to use a portaloo.

Llais – meaning voice in Welsh – is an exploration of music and performances that will leave you transformed – bringing together the most electrifying musical talents under one roof. Set in Wales Millennium Centre for another year, the event takes advantage of the venue’s multiple spaces for performances – creating the perfect atmosphere to foster an immersive, inspiring and accessible festival for all.

As for the acts, global names take to the stage. Highlights include an exclusive solo show from Rufus Wainwright, and the return of Welsh indie icon Cate Le Bon. A rare UK-appearance from singer-songwriter and activist Beverly Glenn-Copeland is also on Llais’ schedule. Joined by special guest Elizabeth Copeland, the show will celebrate over 50 years of genre-defying artistry.

Lineup announcements

But that’s not all, as the lineup for Llais continues to grow with new names just announced:

Meredith Monk, with Katie Geissinger and Allison Sniffin

Described as “One of contemporary music’s great innovators”, Meredith Monk makes her Wales-debut. Having made a huge impact in the arts scene for decades, her work spans across music, theatre and dance. Joined by two of her vocal ensemble, Katie Geissinger and Allison Sniffin, who have performed with Meredith since the 90’s, guests are in for a real treat as angelic harmonies come together in Hoddinott Hall for a once in a lifetime experience.

Mared & Friends

Blending folk, indie and pop, Mared and her 7-piece band join the schedule, adding Llais to their mini-tour across Wales and England. Winning Welsh Album of the Year in 2021, Mared promises soaring vocals and gorgeous melodies.

Khamira

Blending Welsh folk, Hindustrani classical music and jazz, Khamira bring ‘improvised World Music’ to Wales Millennium Centre for one night only. Formed in 2015, Khamira have two albums, bringing Welsh and Indian culture together through joyous music. Described as ‘mermerising to experience’ by Nation Cymru, it’s not to miss.

Poesis

Bringing all four corners of the UK together, Poesis are a collaboration of four extraordinary talents who bring a unique style to traditional folk music. Welsh-born Claire Victoria Roberts, vocalist and violinist, makes Poesis with Lulu Manning from Scotland, Conor McAuley from Northern Ireland, and Xhosa Cole from England.

These acts join previously announced US Soul sensations Annie and the Caldwells, experimental Guatemalan cellist Mabe Fratti, Mongolian jazz sensation Enji, as well as genre-blending West African artists Vieux Farka Touré and Trio Da Kali, and the explosive energy of Ibibio Sound Machine. The Irish folk resurgence is represented by the acappella harmonies of Landless and the shapeshifting electronics of RÓIS.

Plus, the week kicks off with the Welsh Music Prize on its opening day (Monday 6 October), followed by BBC Cardiff Singer of the World: A Celebrationon Wednesday 8th October.

If that wasn’t enough – this year’s festival will also feature Ceci est mon cœur (This Is My Heart) – a new immersive experience that explores an extraordinary love story: a child’s reconciliation with his body.

A poetic, multi-sensory experience that is both aural and visual, storytelling like you’ve never felt before.

Llais 2025 takes place from 6 – 12 October 2025. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.wmc.org.uk/en/ whats-on/seasons/llais

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

