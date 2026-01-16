Llangollen Eisteddfod launches global search for world’s best young singers

Caitlin Thomas

A global search has been launched to find a new international singing star.

The prestigious Pendine International Voice of the Future competition will be one of the main highlights of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod which gets underway on Tuesday, July 7.

The aim of the Pendine International Voice of the Future competition which started in 2013 is to advance the careers of the world’s most gifted young singers.

The competition is once again being sponsored by the arts-loving care organisation, Pendine Park via the Pendine Arts and Community Trust, which was established to support cultural and community initiatives across Wales.

The winner will be presented with the Pendine Trophy – a solid silver salver – and the £3,000 prize while the runner up will get a cheque for £1,000.

The competition has been given a major boost after Pendine pledged to continue to back it for the next five years.

Applications to compete are now being accepted. The closing date is March 12 2026.

Thanking Mario and his wife, Gill, for their support, the Eisteddfod’s Artistic Director Dave Danford said it was a wonderful start to the new year and a great boost to ongoing preparations for this year’s festival.

Talented singers from all over the world who have triumphed in previous competitions have hailed it as an invaluable stepping stone in helping them achieve their musical dreams.

Among them are two past winners, Shimona Rose, of Singapore, and South Walian Eirlys Myfanwy Davies, who will both be returning as stars of this year’s festival in the long-awaited staging of Uniting Nations: One World concert on the opening night.

Shimona and Eirlys will take on the solo performances in One World, composed and conducted by Sir Karl Jenkins.

Also taking part will be a massed choir of more than 100 singers from WorldChoir and NEW Voices along with the Llangollen International Orchestra.

Dave Danford said: “The outstanding success stories of Shimona and Eirlys epitomise what a difference entering the Pendine International Voice of the Future competition can make to fledgling careers.

“It has rightly earned a global reputation as one of the most prestigious competitions in classical music.

“Not only do entrants get the chance to perform before a packed audience at one of Europe’s biggest folk festivals, but for many it has proved a launch pad to a successful professional career in opera or classical music.

“The £3,000 first prize is a tremendous help to any young singer starting out. It goes a long way towards financing them through music college, post-graduate training or just furthering their careers.

“We are very excited about what this year’s competition will bring in terms of as yet undiscovered talents.

“We know from past experience that there are some brilliant singers out there just waiting for a chance to step in the spotlight and show the world what they can do – we encourage them to come forward and enter the 2026 competition.

“Whether competitors are from just down the road right here in Wales, or from Europe, Asia or the Americas, we welcome applications from any musicians who dream of the chance of making music their lifetime career.”

Mario Kreft said: “This competition chimes perfectly with our ethos at Pendine Park where we’re celebrating our 40th anniversary.

“The arts in general and music in particular provide the golden thread running through everything we do to enrich the lives of our residents and staff alike and it can play an incredibly important role in social care more widely.”

Each entrant is required to include an audio or video recording and proof of age with their application.

Competitors must be aged 18 or older on the first day of the competition. They are required to perform a contrasting programme of up to seven minutes in length for their preliminary rounds, and up to ten minutes for the final.

The programmes should include works from oratorio, opera, lieder, or song, and be sung in their original language.

The competitors will have to navigate the preliminary round and a semi-final, with just two singers expected to be selected for the final big-night sing-off which will be the finale of the Eisteddfod week on Sunday, July 12.

Following the closing date on March 12, a selection panel will consider the entries and choose around 25 singers who will be invited to go on to take part in this year’s competition.

Other highlights of this year’s Eisteddfod include appearances by Michael Ball, Emeli Sandé and the Orchestral Qawwali Project.

