Lleucu Non shares dreamy new single, ‘Pili Pala’

Nation Cymru staff

Welsh singer-songwriter and visual artist Lleucu Non returns with ‘Pili Pala’, a deeply personal yet playful new single exploring grief, memory and the strange feeling of watching the world come back to life after losing someone close.

Written and recorded in her living room in May, the track emerged during the first spring following the death of her grandmother.

As nature began to bloom, Lleucu found herself caught between dreams and waking life, repeatedly dreaming of her grandmother in crowded rooms, busy streets and natural landscapes.

Hailing from Dyffryn Nantlle but now calling Cardiff home, the song draws on inspiration from the likes of Thallo, Mazzy Star and Cate le Bon as Lleucu crafts her own slice of dream pop.

During walks back home in north Wales, she began noticing butterflies everywhere, gradually associating them with her grandmother’s memory.

“I felt like I was living in a bit of a dream, with the line between sleeping and waking becoming blurred. It felt strange to watch spring burst into life without her. I started noticing butterflies everywhere on my walks and began to associate them with her.”

Rather than creating a traditional song of mourning, Pili Pala embraces experimentation and playfulness. Built around sampled beats, distorted textures and fragments of voice notes, the track captures the hazy, disorientating quality of dreams while retaining an intimate, homemade charm.

Mixed by Llion Robertson, the production adds punch without losing the personal character of Lleucu’s original recording.

“Even though it came from a place of grief, I wanted to have fun experimenting with its sound rather than make a sad song.”

Lleucu Non’s latest single is a continuation of her Welsh-language releases that blend intimate songwriting with lo-fi experimentation and dreamlike pop textures.

Dream pop perfection.

Follow Lleucu Non on Instagram.

Listen to Lleucu Non’s new single on Spotify.