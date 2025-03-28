Lleuwen announces 2025 tour

Stephen Price

Celebrated singer-songwriter, Lleuwen has announced a series of live dates in Wales from this spring including an appearance at Tafwyl, bringing to life ‘lost’ Welsh music through an innovative audio-visual experience.

Sharing the news via her social media channels, Lleuwen’s tour kicks off this May at Ceredigion Museum, Aberystwyth on 15 May, with seven confirmed dates before heading to Denmark this summer.

Expanding the scope of her critically acclaimed chapel tour, The Tafod Arian Tour, Wales, 2025 features audio-visual elements, with a new film from Aled Victor, with archival footage collected from across Wales.

Lleuwen shared: “Musicians Gethin Elis and Nolwenn Korbell join me on stage. Shout out to everyone who gave me old tapes, archive vids and more forgotten hymns since last year’s chapel tour.

“Your work is mine. Collaborating really is everything. The adventure continues!

“Watch this space for more info. Diolch!”

Tafod Arian

Lleuwen Steffan is a singer, songwriter and musician from Rhiwlas in Gwynedd. Now living in Brittany, she returned to Wales in 2024 for an intimate chapel tour of Welsh folk hymnal music, bringing to life the first stage of her latest project – Tafod Arian.

Lleuwen composes music for theatre and film, mainly in Welsh and Breton. She is the winner of a prestigious Welsh Folk Award for original song Bendigeidfran as well as France 3 Priziou award for best album for “Tan”.

She is a mother, speaker of Welsh, Breton, French and English, and besides writing and performing her own music, and unearthing and reviving music from the past, she also studies Theology.

Lleuwen discussed the importance of keeping this beautiful historic, and vitally important Welsh cultural treasure trove alive and enjoyed today in a must-see S4C documentary which is available to view online now.

Evolution

Reflecting on this new phase, Lleuwen said: “Last year’s tour laid the groundwork, now Tafod Arian’s grown into something bigger and even more alive. Thanks to the families who shared their songs and stories, we’ve reimagined it all with a full band and visuals. It’s evolved, travelled, and there’s more to come.”

After last year’s tour, Lleuwen was invited to perform Tafod Arian in Mizoram, India, with concerts ranging from large-scale shows to intimate performances in chapels, hospitals, and recovery centres.

The response was powerful, according to Lleuwen: “The music, the voices, the rhythms – it all struck the same chord in India as it did in Wales even though we were performing in the Welsh language. Sacred songs connect people everywhere. It doesn’t matter where you’re from – everyone’s searching for that sense of belonging.”

A short film Lleuwen shared about the India tour has already reached nearly 100,000 viewers.

Lleuwen and her band will bring the show to theatres and arts venues, joined by musicians Gethin Elis and Nolwenn Korbell, with stunning visuals by Aled Victor.

Gethin Elis said: “Tafod Arian isn’t about looking back. It’s about sampling the raw voices of the past and weaving them into something new. This is heritage reimagined.”

Lleuwen added: “It’s a privilege to create something that’s resonated with so many people – in Wales and worldwide. Tafod Arian keeps growing, and it feels like the journey is only just beginning.”

Elen Elis, Artistic Director of the National Eisteddfod, said: “As the Eisteddfod builds partnerships nationally and internationally, we’re focused on making sure projects like this can thrive long-term. We’re grateful to the Gwendoline and Margaret Davies Charity, the British Council, and Wales Arts International for supporting this project— helping bring past voices to life in a fresh, relevant, and contemporary way.”

TAFOD ARIAN 2025 WALES TOUR DATES

Tickets are available now:

Amgueddfa Ceredigion Museum – 15.05.25

Twm o’r Nant Theatre, Denbigh – 16.05.25



Taliesin Art Centre, Swansea 17.05.25



Neuadd Dwyfor Arts Centre, Pwllheli – 05.06.25



Pontio, Bangor – 06.06.25



Theatr Soar, Merthyr Tydfil– 12.06.25

Tafwyl @ 15.30pm Caerdydd – 14.06.25

Listen to Lleuwen on Spotify and follow her updates on Facebook and Instagram.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

