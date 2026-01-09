Lleuwen announces new Wales-wide tour

Stephen Price

Groundbreaking Welsh artist, Lleuwen, has announced a Wales-wide tour which kicks off this February.

The new tour from Lleuwen is the fourth in PYST x Mentrau Iaith’s circuit – part of a project in partnership with PYST, Mentrau Iaith Cymru and the Arts Council of Wales’ Night Out scheme;

So far, the project has already helped to establish successful tours by HMS Morris, The Gentle Good and Gwilym Bowen Rhys Trio.

The intention of the partnership is to re-introduce live Welsh music to rural areas of Wales and to audiences who would not normally have access to live music locally.

The tour offers a rare opportunity to hear Lleuwen perform a set of original new Welsh songs (and some old classics!), before returning to the studio later in the year.

Lleuwen will visit nine different locations across Wales over the month of February, beginning on 5 February in Cowbridge before the final date at Caffi Lolfa, Burry Port.

Lleuwen’s last dates in summer 2025 saw the innovative artist expand upon the scope of her critically acclaimed chapel tour, The Tafod Arian Tour, Wales, 2025 features audio-visual elements, with a new film from Aled Victor, with archival footage collected from across Wales.

To date, many of the Tafod Arian tracks have emerged only in live performances, as eager fans wait for news about a potential physical or streaming release.

Gethin Elis said: “Tafod Arian isn’t about looking back. It’s about sampling the raw voices of the past and weaving them into something new. This is heritage reimagined.”

Ahead of her previous tour, Lleuwen added: “It’s a privilege to create something that’s resonated with so many people – in Wales and worldwide. Tafod Arian keeps growing, and it feels like the journey is only just beginning.”

To hear some of the new tracks side by side with other pieces from Lleuwen’s important and moving back catalogue will make for essential listening.

See you there!

Tour Dates

05.02: 96 Degrees, Cowbridge

06.02: Yr Hen Lyfrgell, Porth

07.02: Sip Bar, Newport Market

13.02: Red Lions, Llanidloes

14.02: Y Fic, Llithfaen

15.02: Gwesty Owain Glyndŵr, Corwen

19.02: Caffi Beca, Efailwen

20.02: Y Porth, Llandysul

21.02: Caffi Lolfa, Burry Port

Visit individual venue websites for information on tickets.