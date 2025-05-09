Llinos Emanuel shakes things up with new single, Bossa Nova Interlude

Stephen Price

Llinos Emanuel kicks off 2025 with her vibrant new single, Bossa Nova Interlude – a playful, flirty tune which is guaranteed to lift your mood.

Think Laufey’s ‘From The Start’, Billie Eilish’s ‘Billie Bossa Nova’, and Beabadoobee’s ‘The Perfect Pair’ all wrapped into one: silky vocals, jazzy harmonies, classic bossa nova percussion, punchy backing vocals, and a generous sprinkle of cheeky wordplay.

Marking her first release of the year, ‘Bossa Nova Interlude’ unveils a charismatic new direction in Llinos’ sound – a modern twist on the timeless elegance of mid-century jazz.

Effortlessly blending romantic melodies with intricate rhythms, her smooth vocal delivery and clever lyricism bring a fresh, contemporary edge to the golden age of jazz.

With each release, Llinos continues to establish herself as a standout voice in the new wave of jazz-inspired pop.

Taking the spotlight

Following years of lending her vocals to renowned artists like Jacob Collier, Tom Odell, and Paris Paloma, Llinos stepped into the spotlight with her debut single ‘Golden ’ in June 2024.

The track earned widespread praise, landing a spot on BBC Radio Wales’ Welsh A-List, while the Welsh-language

version ‘Unlle’ was named Radio Cymru’s Track of the Week.

The international response was equally glowing, with ‘Golden’ racking up playlist adds and reaching hundreds of thousands of listeners across the globe.

Her follow-up singles ‘Lover of Mine’ and ‘Share a Dance With Me’ only built on that momentum, cementing her status as an emerging artist to watch.



Since her debut, Llinos has become a viral sensation, amassing over 12 million views and 2 million likes on TikTok and Instagram, where she shares original songs and jazzy reinterpretations of old and new favourites.

Before her solo career took flight, Llinos made waves as part of close-harmony group Archie and has since featured on The Little Mermaid soundtrack (Disney), The Robbie Williams Show (Netflix), The One Show (BBC One), The Folk Show with Mark Radcliffe and The Jazz Show with Jamie Cullum (BBC Radio 2), among others. Her live performances include a sold-out debut at Green Note, Camden, as well as appearances at the Queen Elizabeth Hall (Southbank Centre), Union Chapel, and the prestigious Montreux Jazz Festival.

Vocal push

Llinos told Nation.Cymru: ‘Bossa Nova Interlude’ came from a desire to write something light, joyful, and fun to sing – a song that pushed me vocally and left room for play, improvisation, and melodic freedom.

“I’ve always loved singing bossa nova, whether at jazz gigs or adding a bossa groove to covers I share on social media, so it felt like a natural direction. One day last summer, I started improvising a melody at home and took it to Twm, my guitarist – we started jamming, and before we knew it, we had this fun, flirty, tongue-in-cheek tune that was just a joy to perform. It’s playful, jazzy, and definitely a step into a more vibrant sound world for me.”

The new single is a shift in a slightly different direction, and we asked about the new project, with Llinos sharing: “‘Bossa Nova Interlude’ is the first release from a new project that I’ll be drip-releasing over the year. It marks a more charismatic, upbeat chapter in my sound – still rooted in jazz and rich harmony, but now with more colour and energy.

“I’m drawing on the timeless elegance of mid-century jazz but giving it a fresh twist – blending romantic melodies with intricate rhythms and a contemporary pop edge.

“I’ve always loved telling stories through lyrics, so I wanted this project to feel personal, playful, and a little cheeky. It’s definitely the most “me” I’ve ever sounded.”

Llinos also has plans to bring the new track, and more, to life this year. She said: “I’m really excited to perform these new songs live this year. There are a few shows currently in the works – including a headline show later in the year – and I’ll be sharing more details very soon.

“I honestly can’t wait to bring this material to the stage. These songs are full of energy and personality, and performing them has been the most fun I’ve ever had on stage. So far, they’ve been really well received – I’ve had lots of audience members tell me they were their favourites of the night, which has been so encouraging and affirming. It’s made me even more excited to share them.”

The reaction to Llinos’ solo work has been something she will never take for granted, however. She said: “It honestly feels like such a full-circle moment.

“Since releasing ‘Golden’ in 2024, the support has been incredible – from having two songs featured on the BBC Radio Wales Welsh A-List, to two tracks being chosen as Track of the Week on BBC Radio Cymru, receiving funding from Horizons Wales to help bring this very project to life, and reaching over 12 million people across social media.

“Building a genuine, engaged community has been incredibly special. I’m so excited to see where this next project takes me and how much I’ll continue to grow and evolve through it. ”

Listen to Bossa Nova Interlude on your preferred platform here.

Website – www.llinosemanuel.com

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/llinosemanuel

TikTok – https://tiktok.com/@llinosemanuel

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/llinosemanuel

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/@llinosemanuel

Spotify Artist Page – https://tinyurl.com/llinos-spotify

