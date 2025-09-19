Llinos Emanuel shares ‘most vulnerable release so far’

Stephen Price

Llinos Emanuel has shared her latest single, ‘I’m Yours’ – a heartfelt, guitar-led ballad she has described as her ‘most vulnerable release so far’.

The new track features all the hallmarks of Llinos’ original works, with a perfect marriage of evocative vocals, rich harmonies, and beautifully crafted lyricism.

The track unfolds with intimacy and emotional depth, channeling the timelessness of some of the Carmarthen native’s most beloved love songs.

Following the cheeky charm of ‘Bossa Nova Interlude’ and the dreamy nostalgia of ‘Je T’aime’, ‘I’m Yours’ reveals a more vulnerable, confessional side to Llinos’ sound, further establishing her as one of today’s most compelling new voices.

After lending her voice to artists such as Jacob Collier, Tom Odell and Paris Paloma, Llinos stepped into the spotlight with her 2024 debut single ‘Golden’.

Growing acclaim

The track earned widespread praise, landing a spot on BBC Radio Wales’ A-List, while its Welsh-language version, ‘Unlle’, was named Radio Cymru’s Track of the Week.

Follow-ups ‘Lover of Mine’, ‘Share a Dance With Me’, ‘Bossa Nova Interlude’ and ‘Je T’aime’, built on that momentum, quietly reaching hundreds of thousands of streams and receiving extensive acclaim from press and playlists alike.

Since her debut, Llinos has become a viral sensation, amassing over 12 million views and 2 million likes on TikTok and Instagram, where she shares original songs and jazzy reinterpretations of old and new favourites.

Before launching her solo career, Llinos made waves as part of close-harmony group Archie and has featured on The Little Mermaid soundtrack (Disney), The Robbie Williams Show (Netflix), The One Show (BBC One), as well as BBC Radio 2’ s Folk Show and Jazz Show with Jamie Cullum. Her live performances include a sold-out debut at Green Note, Camden, alongside appearances at Queen Elizabeth Hall, Union Chapel and the prestigious Montreux Jazz Festival.

“Raw, honest and emotional”

Llinos told Nation.Cymru: “I’m Yours is probably my most vulnerable release so far. It’s a heartbreak ballad about that desperate moment when you know someone is slipping away, but you’re still holding on and trying to make them stay. I wanted it to feel raw, honest, and emotional, the kind of song that puts into words what so many people struggle to say.”

Llinos wrote ‘I’m Yours’ back in early 2018, during a time when she was adjusting to post-uni life.

She said: “I wanted to be out exploring London but didn’t have the funds, so I spent most nights writing songs instead. I was listening to a lot of classics back then, Bonnie Raitt’s ‘I Can’t Make You Love Me’ especially, and I wanted to capture that same kind of raw emotion.

“It almost felt like I was channeling those influences, because the song poured out of me so naturally, which is maybe why it feels so direct and intimate. I’ve been performing it live for years, and it’s always been a favourite with audiences, so I’m really excited that it has its own release.”

Llinos grew up listening to singers who aren’t afraid of showing their vulnerability, like Joni Mitchell, Eva Cassidy, and Carole King. She said: “Their honesty and ability to strip everything back to the core of a song has always inspired me, and I think those influences shaped the simplicity and emotional weight of ‘I’m Yours'”

She added: “We recorded it very organically. I wanted the vocal to carry the emotion, so we kept the production understated, guitar-led, with subtle harmonies and just enough texture to give it depth without distracting from the story.

“As someone who usually layers dense harmonies and instrumentation, it was a new challenge to pare everything back and let the song speak for itself. Capturing that emotion in a dry studio space was difficult, and I really had to zone in on the feeling I wanted to convey before recording.”

As for what’s next, fans only have to wait until November for a long-awaited release from the talented singer. She said: “I’m Yours is part of a bigger project I’ve been building, and I’m so excited to share more.

“The next single will be released in both English and Welsh versions and will complete an EP, due towards the end of the year.

“I’ll also be performing live later in the year, with announcements coming soon. Performing these songs face-to-face is when they really come alive, and I can’t wait to share that with audiences.”

Listen to ‘I’m Yours’ on your preferred streaming platform.

Follow Llinos on Instagram.