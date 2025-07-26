Llinos Emanuel shares new single, Je T’aime

Stephen Price

Llinos Emanuel has followed her run of success on the BBC Radio Wales Welsh A-List with new single, ‘Je T’aime’ – a romantic track blending Llinos’ mesmerising voice over swooning strings and dreamy layered backing vocals.

The song gently unfolds like a repeated confession of love, capturing the endless cycle of falling for someone over and over again.

Following the playful groove and cheeky charm of ‘Bossa Nova Interlude’, ‘Je T’aime’ reveals a softer, more intimate side to Llinos’sound, further establishing her as one of the most exciting new voices in the jazz-inspired pop scene.

After lending her voice to artists such as Jacob Collier, Tom Odell and Paris Paloma, Llinos stepped into the spotlight with her 2024 debut single ‘Golden’.

The track earned widespread praise, landing a spot on BBC Radio Wales’ A-List, while its Welsh-language version, ‘Unlle’ was named Radio Cymru’s Track of the Week.

Follow-ups ‘Lover of Mine’ and ‘Share a Dance With Me’ further built on that momentum, quietly reaching hundreds of thousands of streams and receiving extensive acclaim from press and playlists alike.

Growing acclaim

Since her debut, Llinos has become a viral sensation, amassing over 12 million views and 2 million likes on TikTok and Instagram, where she shares original songs and jazzy reinterpretations of old and new favourites.

Before launching her solo career, Llinos made waves as part of close-harmony group Archie and has featured on The Little Mermaid soundtrack (Disney), The Robbie Williams Show (Netflix), The One Show (BBC One), as well as BBC Radio 2’s Folk Show and Jazz Show with Jamie Cullum.

Her live performances include a sold-out debut at Green Note, Camden, alongside appearances at Queen Elizabeth Hall, Union Chapel and the prestigious Montreux Jazz Festival.

Merci, DuoLingo

Llinos told Nation.Cymru: It’s been such an exciting few months. I released ‘Bossa Nova Interlude’ earlier this year, which marked the beginning of a new chapter for me sonically, exploring a playful jazz-pop space that blends mid-century jazz with a more contemporary feel.

“Since then, I’ve been in full prep mode, shaping the rest of the project, experimenting with visuals, creating content, and building my audience online. It’s been surreal and so energising to connect with people who are really resonating with the world I’m creating.

“Outside of music, there’s been a big personal milestone. I just got married to my partner and musical collaborator Twm. We actually co-wrote ‘Je T’aime’ together, so it feels especially meaningful to be releasing it just a few weeks after our wedding, particularly as it’s such a romantic song.”

‘Je T’aime’ was written while Llinos and Twm spent some time in France last year.

She had been learning French on Duolingo, and the day before hitting my two-year streak, the app glitched and she lost everything.

She shared: “At the time I was devastated, but in hindsight it was a blessing, I’ve ended up learning the language properly now.

“Still, I was so annoyed that I decided to distract myself by writing a song, and that became ‘Je T’aime’. It has a more nostalgic, cinematic feel than anything I’ve released before, and for me it really captures this moment in my life so beautifully.

“It’s also extra special because some of the strings were recorded by my mum in a bedroom at my childhood home earlier this year, her first ever recorded performance.

There’s more music on the way from Llinos, including a Welsh language track that she’s really excited about.

She shared: “The next few songs, while still sitting in this jazz-pop world, lean a little more towards the sound of my earlier releases, so I think fans of ‘Golden’ and ‘Unlle’ will especially enjoy what’s coming.

“I’m also planning a few intimate shows for later this year. I really want the live experience to feel like stepping into the world of these songs, and I can’t wait to bring that to life.

“I’ll be announcing dates a bit later in the year, but for now, I’m just really enjoying this moment and the lovely response to ‘Je T’aime’.”

