Llinos Emanuel shares stunning debut EP

Carmarthen’s Llinos Emanuel has celebrated her debut era with the release of dual singles in Welsh and English and her new EP, ‘I’m Yours’ today – a showcase for one of Wales’ most gifted new vocalists.

Released today, 7 November, and marking the culmination of her debut EP, ‘Cosy’ is a warm, wintery love song that celebrates the comfort of lasting love. Blending silky vocals with rich jazz harmonies and elegant, contemporary production, ‘Cosy’ captures the timeless charm that has become Llinos’ hallmark.

Accompanied by its Welsh version ‘Yn Dy Freichiau Di’, the release reflects both her artistry and heritage.

Together, the two tracks complete ‘I’m Yours’, an EP that explores love in all its phases, from first attraction and infatuation to heartbreak and the quiet strength of enduring love.

Since her debut in 2024, Llinos has carved out a place in the new wave of jazz-pop, drawing comparisons to artists like Laufey and Eloise. Her breakout single ‘Golden’ earned a place on BBC Radio Wales

’ A-List, while its Welsh-language counterpart ‘Unlle’ was named Radio Cymru’s Track of the Week.

Each release since has built on that momentum, reaching nearly half a million streams and earning praise from press, playlists, and fans alike. Online, she’s captivated audiences with her distinctive sound and jazz-infused reinterpretations of classic and contemporary songs, amassing over 12 million views and 2 million likes across TikTok and Instagram.

Before launching her solo career, Llinos performed with close-harmony group Archie and has featured on The Little Mermaid soundtrack (Disney), Robbie Williams (Netflix), The One Show (BBC One), as well as BBC Radio 2’ s Folk Show and Jazz Show with Jamie Cullum.

Her live highlights include a sold-out debut at Green Note and performances at Union Chapel, Queen Elizabeth Hall, and the Montreux Jazz Festival.

Nation Cymru spoke to Llinos on the launch of the EP, and she shared how excited it felt to her releases to date find a home, that will help to immortalise them.

Speaking of the musical milestone, she said: “It feels really special. These songs have been part of my life for a long time, and seeing them come together as one body of work feels like closing a meaningful period in my life.

“I’ve grown so much since writing them, both as a musician and as a person, so this EP feels like a reflection of that journey. Each song shows a different side of love, from the giddy excitement of ‘Je T’aime’, to the playful, flirtatious energy of ‘Bossa Nova Interlude’, to the heartbreak of ‘I’m Yours’, and finally the warmth and calm of ‘Cosy’ and ‘Yn Dy Freichiau Di’.

“Even though they were written over several years, they all belong to the same world, and bringing them together on ‘I’m Yours’ feels like completing my first chapter as an artist and stepping into what comes next.”

Showcase

Llinos shared: ‘Cosy’ is the final single from the EP, and it’s one of the most tender songs I’ve ever released.

“It’s a warm, wintery love song about the quiet comfort of being truly seen and loved by someone. After ‘I’m Yours’, which is about heartbreak and uncertainty, I wanted to close the EP with something that felt safe and familiar, that feeling of coming home to someone.

“Recording it was really lovely. We wanted to keep it lush but intimate, so we layered gentle harmonies and soft percussion around the vocal to create warmth. The vocal take was especially important; I wanted it to feel close and honest, almost like I was singing right beside you.

“We recorded the Welsh version, ‘Yn Dy Freichiau Di’, the next day, and even though it’s the same song, it has a slightly different emotional colour. Singing in Welsh just adds another layer of depth and tenderness that I really love.”

Like her initial release, fans have been gifted a Welsh and English version. She told Nation Cymru: “I love creating in both languages, it feels like a reflection of who I am.

“The Welsh language has such a beautiful musicality to it, and I think the phrasing brings out a different side of my voice. Translating ‘Cosy’ into ‘Yn Dy Freichiau Di’ wasn’t just about switching words; it was about preserving the feeling and making sure it resonated naturally in Welsh.

“There’s something really special about hearing people connect to both versions in their own way, and it’s become an important part of how I share my music.”

As for what’s next, she said: “I’ve been writing throughout the rollout of this EP, and I’m really excited to keep exploring new sounds and ideas. I feel like I’ve found a sound that really feels like me with these songs, and I want to build on that with more experimentation and confidence.

“For my next project, I’m planning to write a full collection of songs and set the others aside for a future album. I’m curious to see how writing a whole project in one go will shape the sound and narrative of the songs.

“I’ll also be performing more live shows, which is when these songs really come to life, being in the room with people is such a special feeling.”

For now, however, it’s basking in the glory of an EP, an encapsulation of all her hard work to date. Something Llinos, and only Llinos could have made.

She said: “‘I’m Yours’ feels like my most honest work yet, and I’m so proud of how it’s all come together.

“None of it could have happened without the incredible support of so many people, from the musicians who helped create the record, to everyone who’s written about it, played it, shared it, and championed it along the way.

“Two years ago, I never imagined I’d have the confidence to start releasing music as a solo artist, let alone that people would actually enjoy and support it. It means the world to me, and I’m really excited to see what comes next.

Listen to ‘I’m Yours’ on your preferred streaming platform.

Follow Llinos on Instagram.