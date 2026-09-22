Local indie rock favourites set for final show after breakup announcement

A popular local indie rock band have announced their split after six years of performing across the UK and in the US.

The Fiends are to play their final show at The Bunkhouse in Swansea on 24 October, bringing an end to a six-year run which has taken the group from local venues to stages across the UK and the US.

The four-piece consists of frontman Ethan Goslett, guitarist Ceulan Williams, bassist Josh Albrighton and drummer Ben Quint. Formed in Swansea in 2020, the band began during the pandemic, initially developing songs through rehearsals in Josh Albrighton’s garage.

Since then, The Fiends have established themselves on the south Wales live circuit, playing headline shows as well as supporting acts including Peter Hook & The Light, The Lottery Winners, The Rills, As December Falls and The Snuts.

The band also made the step onto the international stage in 2025, travelling to the United States to perform at SXSW in Austin and New Colossus Festival in New York, alongside a show in Los Angeles.

Their debut EP, Mazel Tov, was followed by Lazarus, as the band developed from their early indie and punk influences towards a broader alternative sound incorporating shoegaze and post-punk elements.

Their final show comes just months after the release of their latest single ‘Sonder’ which arrived in July 2026.

The track marked the band’s first new release in more than a year and continued their combination of alternative rock, post-punk and atmospheric guitar music. The song explores the idea that every person encountered in everyday life has their own complex story and experiences.

Although the reason behind the split has not been revealed, they posted a message to their fans on social media. It read: “We never thought we’d have to write this.

“After six amazing years, we’ve made the incredibly difficult decision to bring The Fiends to an end and go our separate ways. No one has fallen out, but we think it’s time to move on.

“Since forming in 2020, we’ve shared more together than we ever could have imagined. We’ve played shows we never thought we’d play, travelled across the world, released music we’re incredibly proud of, and made memories that will stay with us for the rest of our lives.

“More than anything, we’re grateful for the people who have been there with us.

“Everyone who came to a show, bought a ticket or a shirt, streamed our music, shared a song, sang along, or believed in us — thank you.

“You made all of this possible.

“It’s difficult to say goodbye to something that has been such a huge part of our lives, but we want to finish this chapter together, surrounded by the people who made it so special.”

In response to the post, many bands commented showing their support. Cardiff-based pop punk band Ratoon, said: “Big love boys. Been a pleasure playing with you over the years”

Pembrokeshire band Slak added: “It’s been a pleasure sharing a stage with you lads. Wishing you the best with your future endeavours.”

Solo artist Morgan Wood said: “Thankyou so much for all the tunes over the years! Gutted to hear about this.”

The group have spoken openly about the importance of Swansea’s live music community, describing the local scene as “electric” and highlighting the number of musicians and promoters working to keep live music moving in the city.

The Bunkhouse has listed the event simply as The Fiends: The Final Show, with doors opening at 7pm on Saturday 24 October. They will be supported by rock band Black Havana, psychedelic indie band The False Idols and indie rock band The Spring.

You can purchase tickets here.

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