Local markets offer the perfect gift for your ‘special someone’ says Welsh Council

A Welsh county is promoting their selection of markets as the perfect spot to find a gift for your “special someone” this Valentine’s Day.

With a selection of local, independent traders there are a wide range of handmade and artisan gifts on offer at Carmarthenshire’s markets, including cards, flowers, jewellery, and more.

You can also find local produce and treats such as selections of Welsh cheeses, preserves, and chocolates.

‘Llanelli Indoor Market’

Known for its welcoming atmosphere and diverse selection, Llanelli indoor market blends tradition with fresh new offerings.

The market is open Monday to Saturday 8:30 am – 5 pm, but Carmarthenshire Council note that individual traders have their own opening times.

‘Carmarthen Indoor Market’

With roots dating back more than 800 years, Carmarthen indoor market is a lively hub with a welcoming atmosphere for shoppers and traders alike.

Traders offer a range of products from local meats and cheese produce to arts, crafts, flowers and unique gifts all under one roof.

‘Outdoor Markets’

For those who prefer to explore Carmarthenshire’s towns in the open air, the outdoor markets provide a regular offering of local produce and other items each week.

Carmarthen Open Air Market provides a lively Wednesday and Saturday tradition full of colour and choice.

Open Thursdays and Saturdays Llanelli Open Air Market has fresh goods, fashion and homewares on offer.

Offering seasonal and local produce direct from growers and makers Carmarthen Farmer’s Market is open every Friday 9 am – 4:30 pm.

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism, Cllr Hazel Evans, said: “Carmarthenshire’s market traders provide a fantastic opportunity to shop locally and sustainably this Valentine’s Day, with quality produce on offer as well as gift ideas from traditional bouquets of flowers, to more unique gifts.

“Visit your local indoor or outdoor market this week to find out more about what they have to offer.”

For more information on Carmarthenshire’s markets visit Carmarthenshire County Council’s website.