Local musician joins pop star Emeli Sandé on stage to perform one of her greatest hits

Amelia Jones

Welsh rising star Brook Fox fulfilled a career milestone by joining Emeli Sandé on stage for a moving duet of ‘Beneath Your Beautiful’ after opening the show at one of Wales’ most prestigious music events.

The Burry Port musician, who was recently announced as the support act for the award-winning Scottish singer-songwriter, performed alongside Sandé during her headline concert at the International Musical Eisteddfod.

Fox has been steadily building his reputation on the live music circuit, with performances at festivals and venues across Wales showcasing his blend of pop, soul and acoustic influences.

The performance marked another major milestone for Fox, an emerging artist whose soulful vocals and heartfelt songwriting have earned him a growing following across Wales.

Sharing the stage with Sandé was a huge moment for the rising star. The pair performed ‘Beneath Your Beautiful,’ the 2012 chart-topping duet originally recorded by Labrinth and Sandé, to a warm reception from the Llangollen audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brook Fox (@brookfoxmusic)

Sandé rose to international fame with her debut album Our Version of Events, which became one of the UK’s biggest-selling albums of the decade. She has won multiple BRIT Awards and is known for hit songs including Next to Me, Read All About It (Pt. III), Clown and Heaven.

The internationally renowned festival, which attracts performers and audiences from around the world each year, has long been celebrated for bringing together established stars and emerging talent. Sandé headlined this year’s programme, with Fox selected to open the evening before later returning to the stage to perform alongside her.

Videos shared from the concert captured the pair’s emotional rendition of ‘Beneath Your Beautiful,’ with audience members joining in with the two performers and celebrating the special moment for the Welsh artist.

For Fox, the performance was not only a career highlight but also a chance to share the stage with one of the artists he has long admired, in front of a packed audience at one of Wales’ most iconic musical events.

You can watch the full video here.