Locals mourn the loss of Lizzie the Porthcawl ‘sea monster’

A large piece of driftwood which became a tourist attraction after washing up on the shore at Porthcawl has been reclaimed by the sea.

The driftwood which came ashore early last year was nicknamed ‘Lizzie’ by locals because of its resemblance to a giant lizard. Others dubbed the distinctive debris the ‘Porthcawl sea monster’ and the ‘Logness Monster’.

Lizzie was adorned with eyes, a forked tongue and spikes by fans – and quickly became a hit with children, dog walkers and visitors to the town who were all keen to have their photo taken with her.

She even had her own website https://lizzyporthcawl.com/ which sold a range of merchandise.

Washed up on the beach at Porthcawl last year many worried that she would be washed away given the storms that have hit the south Wales coastline in the last 18 months.

As she wasn’t tethered or secured that was always a distinct possibility,

Now the moment many feared has come to pass, Lizzie has returned to the sea – and there are many people upset at her loss.

When pictures first emerged this morning of the seafront missing its distinctive coastal guardian, many people took to social media to express their sorrow at the loss of the much loved log.

Porthcawl RNLI issued a video of Lizzie being washed out to sea captured on their webcam, and also issued a notice on their Facebook account, urging the loss of the local celebrity to act as a lesson to children about the power of the sea.

They wrote: Porthcawl’s ‘Lizzie’ the log has been swept away by this morning’s big tide and large breaking waves… and this time this is not an April fools joke!

During stormy weather please stay back from large breaking waves and avoid cliffs, sea walls and piers. Big waves can easily sweep you off your feet.

Porthcawl RNLI water safety officer Ian Cole said, “please use Lizzie being swept away as an opportunity to educate your children about the power and unpredictability of the sea. Share the message to stay well back during stormy weather, big waves can easily sweep you off your feet and out to sea like they have done to a huge log like Lizzie.

In a coastal emergency dial 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard’

Watch our live streaming cam safely from home: bit.ly/Porthcawl-LIVE