Location of 2027 National Eisteddfod revealed

The location of the 2027 Eisteddfod Genedlaethol can now be revealed – with an entire Welsh county acting as the catchment area.

At a public meeting on Tuesday 13 January, it was announced that the Glantwymyn area will host the National Eisteddfod in 2027.

Eisteddfod Chief Executive Betsan Moses said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming people from across Wales and visitors from further afield for what promises to be a very special week, especially given the recent Eisteddfodau held in the county.

“All of Powys will be part of the catchment area, giving residents across the county the chance to play their part in the preparations – from working with us on competitions to raising awareness in villages and towns throughout the region.

“The community project will involve the whole county, with performance opportunities for children, young people, choirs and groups of all kinds during the festival week.

“We’re so close to the Gwynedd border here in Glantwymyn, and we’re delighted to announce that the catchment area will also include south Meirionnydd, meaning that the Dysynni Valley, the Dolgellau area and Penllyn will also be part of the area. This is a great opportunity for local people to get involved in the National Eisteddfod for the first time since 2009.

“The word ‘opportunity’ is key here. Powys County Council has invited us to bring the Eisteddfod to the county and will lead on the preparations – but there’s a real opportunity for south Meirionnydd to play an important role in the arrangements and to be part of the community project too.”

This Eisteddfod follows the model created for this year’s Eisteddfod y Garreg Las, which includes parts of more than one county in the festival’s catchment area. The collaboration between Pembrokeshire, south Ceredigion and west Carmarthenshire has worked well, and the 2027 Eisteddfod will replicate this by inviting south Meirionnydd to join the preparations.

Work on compiling the competitions list will begin immediately with a meeting at Ysgol Bro Hyddgen, Machynlleth, this Saturday (17 January) at 10:30, and the process of creating the local fund will start online on Tuesday 10 February at 18:00.

Register to join the team here: 2027 Eisteddfod committees | Eisteddfod .

Meanwhile, nominations for Chair, Vice-chair (Culture), Vice-chair (Strategy), Chair of the local fund and the Executive team secretary are now open, with the closing date at 17:00 on Tuesday 20 January.

All information and the application / nomination form can be found here: 2027 Eisteddfod team | Eisteddfod .

www.eisteddfod.cymru . The 2027 National Eisteddfod will be held from 31 July – 7 August. For more information, visit