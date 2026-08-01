Lord Rhys returns to Eisteddfod 850 years after historic gathering

Mark Mansfield

The towering figure of Lord Rhys has made his return to the National Eisteddfod, 850 years after the powerful Welsh ruler staged a gathering regarded as the forerunner of the modern festival.

The five-metre-high puppet marched around the Maes at Llantood near Cardigan on Saturday afternoon as part of celebrations marking the anniversary of the event held at Cardigan Castle in 1176.

Lord Rhys – Rhys ap Gruffudd – was prince of the medieval kingdom of Deheubarth and one of the most powerful Welsh rulers of the 12th century.

Born around 1132, he fought to regain his family’s territories in south-west Wales from the Normans and ruled Deheubarth for more than four decades until his death in 1197.

He was also responsible for rebuilding Cardigan Castle in stone and made it an important centre of his kingdom.

But his enduring connection with the Eisteddfod comes from a remarkable gathering he organised there over Christmas 1176.

Poets and musicians were invited to Cardigan from across Wales and beyond to compete, with the winners reportedly awarded places of honour at Lord Rhys’s table.

The event is celebrated as the first recorded eisteddfod and a precursor to the modern National Eisteddfod, where the ceremonial Chair remains one of the festival’s most prestigious prizes.

Large crowds gathered on Saturday to watch the giant Lord Rhys make his way around the site on the opening day of this year’s festival.

Created by Cardigan-based Theatr Byd Bach, the figure eventually took his place in a large chair near the Gorsedd circle, accompanied by his faithful dog Teifi.

Lord Rhys was later moved to the Welcome Centre, where he will remain on display for visitors throughout Eisteddfod week.

His appearance on the Maes marked the culmination of a tour of the Garreg Las area which began in St Davids in June when this year’s Eisteddfod Chair and Crown were unveiled.

Lord Rhys subsequently visited Cenarth, Newcastle Emlyn, Llangrannog, Talgarreg, Goodwick, Maenclochog and Cardigan.

Around 8,000 people turned out for his arrival in Cardigan, where a programme of activities and performances was held at the castle.

A spectacular parade through the town and on the River Teifi was also staged as organisers sought to recreate some of the excitement surrounding the gathering of poets and musicians 850 years ago.

Evolving

John Davies, chairman of the Eisteddfod y Garreg Las executive committee, said: “I hope that Lord Rhys himself would have enjoyed the trip, and in particular the celebration in Cardigan which was an opportunity to create a modern version of what happened in 1176, as everyone gathered for the first Eisteddfod.

“850 years is a long time, and it is amazing that the Eisteddfod is still developing and evolving every year and is a dynamic and modern festival that offers something for everyone.

“I would like to thank everyone who was involved in the project, from the budding original idea developed by the Eisteddfod officials and our hardworking crew of local committees, to the incredible extravaganza that came to life before our eyes over the past week, and thank you to the creative team.”

The Lord Rhys project received support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Welsh Government, alongside Welsh International Arts, Culture Ireland, Aberystwyth University and Cardigan Castle.

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