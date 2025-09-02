Lost Boys and Fairies, Cleddau and Until I Kill You among Bafta Cymru nominations
BAFTA has today announced the nominations for the BAFTA Cymru Awards, honouring excellence and celebrating talent across film and television in Wales.
Welsh TV presenter Owain Wyn Evans returns to host the ceremony with 17 categories spanning craft, performance and production.
Owain will be joined by a plethora of stars on the night to announce the winners
The top nominated Film/programmes are:
Seven nominations for Lost Boys and Fairies
Five nominations for Until I Kill You
Four nominations for Mr Burton and Cleddau
The winners will be unveiled at a star-studded ceremony hosted by Owain Wyn Evans, at the ICC Wales in Newport on Sunday 5 October.
Highlights
Seven nominations for Lost Boys and Fairies
Five nominations for Until I Kill You
Four nominations for Mr Burton and Cleddau
Three nominations for documentary Helmand: Tour of Duty
Two nominations for Ar Y Ffin, Brianna: A Mother’s Story, The Golden Cobra, Hunting Mr Nice: The Cannabis Kingpin, Marw gyda Kris and Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me
The Presenter category features three first-time BAFTA nominees including Amy Dowden (Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me), Bethan Rhys Roberts (Etholiad 2024), and Kristoffer Hughes (Marw gyda Kris), alongside Chris Roberts (Chris Cooks Cymru.)
The writers nominated in the Writer category are all first-time BAFTA Cymru nominees – Abi Morgan (Eric), Daf James (Lost Boys and Fairies) and Nick Stevens (Until I Kill You.)
Further first-time BAFTA nominees include Elen Rhys nominated for Actress in Cleddau, Harry Lawtey nominated for Actor in Mr Burton and Joshua Trigg for Director: Fiction for feature film Sat: Year of the Rabbit.
Owain Wyn Evans, acclaimed television and radio presenter, currently waking up the nation with his Early Breakfast Show on BBC Radio Two, is returning to host the BAFTA Cymru Awards.
Owain is well known for his record-breaking 24 hour Drumathon for BBC Children In Need and has recently started bringing his sartorial elegance and camp humour to the presenting line up on BBC One’s Homes Under the Hammer. Passionate about interior design and home renovation, Owain also hosts Wales’ Home of the Year on BBC One and is a regular face on BBC One’s The One Show.
“I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting the 2025 BAFTA Cymru Awards. Last year’s ceremony was pure glitz and glamour, and I can’t wait to once again celebrate the incredible creative talent we have here in Wales. It’s been inspiring to see the amazing productions that have taken place over the past year, and it feels so special to be part of it all. And of course, I’m very much looking forward to the stunning, glamorous looks on the red carpet too. I’m just overjoyed to be presenting it again”.
Award presenters representing the best of the sector’s creative talent will join Owain Wyn Evans to announce the winners on the night.
Lee Walters, BAFTA Cymru chair, said: “Congratulations to this year’s BAFTA Cymru nominees, whose outstanding talent and creativity have delivered an incredible line-up of must-watch films, television and performances.
“These nominations celebrate the strength of Welsh storytelling and our fast-growing screen industries. Through the BAFTA Cymru Awards and our year-round learning programmes and events, we’re proud to champion Welsh talent and can’t wait to honour their achievements next month.”
Event sponsors and partners have been confirmed as BBC Cymru Wales, bottlegreen, Casillero del Diablo, Champagne Taittinger, Creative Wales, Deloitte, EE, Executive Cars Wales, Gorilla, Hildon, Lancôme, Samsung and S4C.
Full list of Nominees for the 2025 BAFTA Cymru Awards
ACTOR
HARRY LAWTEY Mr Burton – Severn Screen / Promise Pictures / Brookstreet Pictures
RHYS IFANS House of the Dragon – Bastard Sword / GRRM / 1:26 Pictures Inc. / HBO / Sky Atlantic
SHAUN EVANS Until I Kill You – World Productions / ITV1
SION DANIEL YOUNG Lost Boys and Fairies – Duck Soup Films / BBC One Wales
ACTRESS
ANNA MAXWELL MARTIN Until I Kill You – World Productions / ITV1
ELEN RHYS Cleddau – BlackLight Television / S4C
GWYNETH KEYWORTH Lost Boys and Fairies – Duck Soup Films / BBC One Wales
KATY WIX Big Boys – Roughcut TV / Channel 4
BREAKTHROUGH CYMRU
ADAM LLEWELLYN, JAMES PRYGODZICZ, THOMAS REES The Golden Cobra, Writers – Beastly Media / BBC Three
MARED SWAIN Cleddau, Producer – BlackLight Television / S4C
SARA NOURIZADEH Finding Hope, Director – Avalanche Productions / Boom Cymru / BBC Two Wales
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMME
DEIAN A LOLI – Cwmni Da / S4C
MABINOGI-OGI – Boom Cymru / S4C
PWYSUTPAM? – Cwmni Da / S4C
DIRECTOR: FACTUAL
GWENLLIAN HUGHES & NICK LEADER Hunting Mr Nice: The Cannabis Kingpin / Kailash Films / Passion Docs / BBC Two
HANNAH LOWES Helmand: Tour of Duty – Kailash / Passion Pictures / BBC One Wales
IWAN ROBERTS Brianna: A Mother’s Story – Multistory Cymru / ITV1
LUNED TONDERAI Miriam: Death of a Reality Star – Expectation Factual / Channel 4
DIRECTOR: FICTION
JAMES KENT Lost Boys and Fairies – Duck Soup Films / BBC One Wales
JOSHUA TRIGG Satu Year of the Rabbit – Geronimo Boy Film Ltd
RHYS CARTER Ar y Ffin – Severn Screen / S4C
EDITING
DAFYDD HUNT Cleddau – BlackLight Television / S4C
DANIELLE PALMER Lost Boys and Fairies – Duck Soup Films / BBC One Wales
DYLAN GOCH Ffa Coffi Pawb! – Ie Ie Productions ltd / S4C
TIM HODGES Mr Burton – Severn Screen / Promise Pictures / Brookstreet Pictures
ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
THE GOLDEN COBRA – Beastly Media / BBC Three
SGWRS DAN Y LLOER: NOEL THOMAS – Teledu Tinopolis Cyf / S4C
LLOND BOL O SBAEN – Cwmni Da / S4C
Y LLAIS – Boom Cymru / S4C
FACTUAL SERIES
A SPECIAL SCHOOL – Slam Media / BBC One Wales
AR BRAWF – Darlun / S4C
HUNTING MR NICE: THE CANNABIS KINGPIN – Kailash / Passion Pictures / BBC One Wales
MARW GYDA KRIS – Ffilmiau Twm Twm / S4C
NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS
BBC WALES INVESTIGATES – UNMASKED: EXTREME FAR RIGHT – BBC Wales Current Affairs Team /BBC One Wales
NEWYDDION S4C – NEI FODEN – BBC Wales / S4C
WALES AT SIX: WOMEN’S EUROS SPECIAL – ITV Cymru Wales / ITV1
Y BYD AR BEDWAR: HUW EDWARDS – ITV Cymru / S4C
PHOTOGRAPHY AND LIGHTING: FICTION
BRYAN GAVIGAN A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story – Silverprint Pictures / ITV1
SAM THOMAS Until I Kill You – World Productions / ITV1
STUART BIDDLECOMBE Mr Burton – Severn Screen / Promise Pictures / Brookstreet Pictures
PRESENTER
AMY DOWDEN Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me – Wildflame / BBC One Wales
BETHAN RHYS ROBERTS Etholiad 2024 – BBC Cymru Wales / S4C
CHRIS ROBERTS Chris Cooks Cymru – Cwmni Da / BBC One Wales
KRISTOFFER HUGHES Marw gyda Kris – Ffilmiau Twm Twm / S4C
SHORT FILM
LIMINAL ROOTS – The National Film and Television School
MAULED BY A DOG – Scymru Films
MOTHER’S DAY – Cliff Edge Pictures
RIPPLES – Artvomit Studios
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
BRIANNA: A MOTHER’S STORY – Multistory Cymru / ITV1
HELMAND: TOUR OF DUTY – Kailash / Passion Pictures / BBC One Wales
LEGENDS OF WELSH SPORT: LIZ JOHNSON- SWIMMING AGAINST THE TIDE – Kailash / BBC One Wales
STRICTLY AMY: CANCER AND ME – Wildflame / BBC One Wales
SOUND
Production Team for Mr Burton – Severn Screen / Promise Pictures / Brookstreet Pictures
Sound Team for Cleddau – BlackLight Television / S4C
Sound Team for Lost Boys and Fairies – Duck Soup Films / BBC One Wales
Sound Team for Helmand: Tour of Duty – Kailash / Passion Pictures / BBC One Wales
TELEVISION DRAMA
AR Y FFIN – Severn Screen / S4C
LOST BOYS AND FAIRIES – Duck Soup Films / BBC One Wales
UNTIL I KILL YOU – World Productions / ITV1
WRITER
ABI MORGAN Eric – SISTER / Netflix
DAF JAMES Lost Boys and Fairies – Duck Soup Films / BBC One Wales
NICK STEVENS Until I Kill You – World Productions / ITV1
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.