Lost Boys and Fairies, Cleddau and Until I Kill You among Bafta Cymru nominations

BAFTA has today announced the nominations for the BAFTA Cymru Awards, honouring excellence and celebrating talent across film and television in Wales.

Welsh TV presenter Owain Wyn Evans returns to host the ceremony with 17 categories spanning craft, performance and production.

Owain will be joined by a plethora of stars on the night to announce the winners

The top nominated Film/programmes are:

Seven nominations for Lost Boys and Fairies

Five nominations for Until I Kill You

Four nominations for Mr Burton and Cleddau

The winners will be unveiled at a star-studded ceremony hosted by Owain Wyn Evans, at the ICC Wales in Newport on Sunday 5 October.

Highlights

Three nominations for documentary Helmand: Tour of Duty

Two nominations for Ar Y Ffin, Brianna: A Mother’s Story, The Golden Cobra, Hunting Mr Nice: The Cannabis Kingpin, Marw gyda Kris and Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me

The Presenter category features three first-time BAFTA nominees including Amy Dowden (Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me), Bethan Rhys Roberts (Etholiad 2024), and Kristoffer Hughes (Marw gyda Kris), alongside Chris Roberts (Chris Cooks Cymru.)

The writers nominated in the Writer category are all first-time BAFTA Cymru nominees – Abi Morgan (Eric), Daf James (Lost Boys and Fairies) and Nick Stevens (Until I Kill You.)

Further first-time BAFTA nominees include Elen Rhys nominated for Actress in Cleddau, Harry Lawtey nominated for Actor in Mr Burton and Joshua Trigg for Director: Fiction for feature film Sat: Year of the Rabbit.

Owain Wyn Evans, acclaimed television and radio presenter, currently waking up the nation with his Early Breakfast Show on BBC Radio Two, is returning to host the BAFTA Cymru Awards.

Owain is well known for his record-breaking 24 hour Drumathon for BBC Children In Need and has recently started bringing his sartorial elegance and camp humour to the presenting line up on BBC One’s Homes Under the Hammer. Passionate about interior design and home renovation, Owain also hosts Wales’ Home of the Year on BBC One and is a regular face on BBC One’s The One Show.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting the 2025 BAFTA Cymru Awards. Last year’s ceremony was pure glitz and glamour, and I can’t wait to once again celebrate the incredible creative talent we have here in Wales. It’s been inspiring to see the amazing productions that have taken place over the past year, and it feels so special to be part of it all. And of course, I’m very much looking forward to the stunning, glamorous looks on the red carpet too. I’m just overjoyed to be presenting it again”.

Award presenters representing the best of the sector’s creative talent will join Owain Wyn Evans to announce the winners on the night.

Lee Walters, BAFTA Cymru chair, said: “Congratulations to this year’s BAFTA Cymru nominees, whose outstanding talent and creativity have delivered an incredible line-up of must-watch films, television and performances.

“These nominations celebrate the strength of Welsh storytelling and our fast-growing screen industries. Through the BAFTA Cymru Awards and our year-round learning programmes and events, we’re proud to champion Welsh talent and can’t wait to honour their achievements next month.”

Event sponsors and partners have been confirmed as BBC Cymru Wales, bottlegreen, Casillero del Diablo, Champagne Taittinger, Creative Wales, Deloitte, EE, Executive Cars Wales, Gorilla, Hildon, Lancôme, Samsung and S4C.

Full list of Nominees for the 2025 BAFTA Cymru Awards

ACTOR

HARRY LAWTEY Mr Burton – Severn Screen / Promise Pictures / Brookstreet Pictures

RHYS IFANS House of the Dragon – Bastard Sword / GRRM / 1:26 Pictures Inc. / HBO / Sky Atlantic

SHAUN EVANS Until I Kill You – World Productions / ITV1

SION DANIEL YOUNG Lost Boys and Fairies – Duck Soup Films / BBC One Wales

ACTRESS

ANNA MAXWELL MARTIN Until I Kill You – World Productions / ITV1

ELEN RHYS Cleddau – BlackLight Television / S4C

GWYNETH KEYWORTH Lost Boys and Fairies – Duck Soup Films / BBC One Wales

KATY WIX Big Boys – Roughcut TV / Channel 4

BREAKTHROUGH CYMRU

ADAM LLEWELLYN, JAMES PRYGODZICZ, THOMAS REES The Golden Cobra, Writers – Beastly Media / BBC Three

MARED SWAIN Cleddau, Producer – BlackLight Television / S4C

SARA NOURIZADEH Finding Hope, Director – Avalanche Productions / Boom Cymru / BBC Two Wales

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMME

DEIAN A LOLI – Cwmni Da / S4C

MABINOGI-OGI – Boom Cymru / S4C

PWYSUTPAM? – Cwmni Da / S4C

DIRECTOR: FACTUAL

GWENLLIAN HUGHES & NICK LEADER Hunting Mr Nice: The Cannabis Kingpin / Kailash Films / Passion Docs / BBC Two

HANNAH LOWES Helmand: Tour of Duty – Kailash / Passion Pictures / BBC One Wales

IWAN ROBERTS Brianna: A Mother’s Story – Multistory Cymru / ITV1

LUNED TONDERAI Miriam: Death of a Reality Star – Expectation Factual / Channel 4

DIRECTOR: FICTION

JAMES KENT Lost Boys and Fairies – Duck Soup Films / BBC One Wales

JOSHUA TRIGG Satu Year of the Rabbit – Geronimo Boy Film Ltd

RHYS CARTER Ar y Ffin – Severn Screen / S4C

EDITING

DAFYDD HUNT Cleddau – BlackLight Television / S4C

DANIELLE PALMER Lost Boys and Fairies – Duck Soup Films / BBC One Wales

DYLAN GOCH Ffa Coffi Pawb! – Ie Ie Productions ltd / S4C

TIM HODGES Mr Burton – Severn Screen / Promise Pictures / Brookstreet Pictures

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

THE GOLDEN COBRA – Beastly Media / BBC Three

SGWRS DAN Y LLOER: NOEL THOMAS – Teledu Tinopolis Cyf / S4C

LLOND BOL O SBAEN – Cwmni Da / S4C

Y LLAIS – Boom Cymru / S4C

FACTUAL SERIES

A SPECIAL SCHOOL – Slam Media / BBC One Wales

AR BRAWF – Darlun / S4C

HUNTING MR NICE: THE CANNABIS KINGPIN – Kailash / Passion Pictures / BBC One Wales

MARW GYDA KRIS – Ffilmiau Twm Twm / S4C

NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS

BBC WALES INVESTIGATES – UNMASKED: EXTREME FAR RIGHT – BBC Wales Current Affairs Team /BBC One Wales

NEWYDDION S4C – NEI FODEN – BBC Wales / S4C

WALES AT SIX: WOMEN’S EUROS SPECIAL – ITV Cymru Wales / ITV1

Y BYD AR BEDWAR: HUW EDWARDS – ITV Cymru / S4C

PHOTOGRAPHY AND LIGHTING: FICTION

BRYAN GAVIGAN A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story – Silverprint Pictures / ITV1

SAM THOMAS Until I Kill You – World Productions / ITV1

STUART BIDDLECOMBE Mr Burton – Severn Screen / Promise Pictures / Brookstreet Pictures

PRESENTER

AMY DOWDEN Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me – Wildflame / BBC One Wales

BETHAN RHYS ROBERTS Etholiad 2024 – BBC Cymru Wales / S4C

CHRIS ROBERTS Chris Cooks Cymru – Cwmni Da / BBC One Wales

KRISTOFFER HUGHES Marw gyda Kris – Ffilmiau Twm Twm / S4C

SHORT FILM

LIMINAL ROOTS – The National Film and Television School

MAULED BY A DOG – Scymru Films

MOTHER’S DAY – Cliff Edge Pictures

RIPPLES – Artvomit Studios

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

BRIANNA: A MOTHER’S STORY – Multistory Cymru / ITV1

HELMAND: TOUR OF DUTY – Kailash / Passion Pictures / BBC One Wales

LEGENDS OF WELSH SPORT: LIZ JOHNSON- SWIMMING AGAINST THE TIDE – Kailash / BBC One Wales

STRICTLY AMY: CANCER AND ME – Wildflame / BBC One Wales

SOUND

Production Team for Mr Burton – Severn Screen / Promise Pictures / Brookstreet Pictures

Sound Team for Cleddau – BlackLight Television / S4C

Sound Team for Lost Boys and Fairies – Duck Soup Films / BBC One Wales

Sound Team for Helmand: Tour of Duty – Kailash / Passion Pictures / BBC One Wales

TELEVISION DRAMA

AR Y FFIN – Severn Screen / S4C

LOST BOYS AND FAIRIES – Duck Soup Films / BBC One Wales

UNTIL I KILL YOU – World Productions / ITV1

WRITER

ABI MORGAN Eric – SISTER / Netflix

DAF JAMES Lost Boys and Fairies – Duck Soup Films / BBC One Wales

NICK STEVENS Until I Kill You – World Productions / ITV1