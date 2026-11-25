Nation.Cymru Staff

The lost story of Wales’ last princess will be retold in an epic theatre production from three national arts organisations.

Theatr Cymru, in collaboration with the BBC National Chorus of Wales and National Dance Company Wales, has announced an autumn 2027 national tour of Gwenllïan, a new play by Angharad Elen.

Gwenllïan re-imagines the life of the last princess of Wales, one of the most tragic figures in the country’s history, and is set in Sempringham Priory where she was imprisoned following the murder of her father, Llywelyn ein Llyw Olaf (Llywelyn the Last).

The play explores the pivotal period in Welsh history through the personal experiences of the women erased from the pages of history, raising questions about power, identity and freedom, and shedding new light on the personal and political struggles that still shape the country.

With more than 30 performers on stage, including singers from the BBC National Chorus of Wales and dancers from National Dance Company Wales, the production aims to offer a unique theatrical experience.

Playwright Angharad Elen said: “The history of the last Princess of Wales – or, more specifically, the gaps and silences within it – has captured my imagination ever since I first heard about it.

“I can’t wait to breathe life into her and see Gwenllïan come alive on stage, and what a thrill to be able to do that alongside the extraordinary force and power of our national chorus and dancers. What a gift!”

Steffan Donnelly, Theatr Cymru’s Artistic Director, said: “This is a hugely exciting moment for us at Theatr Cymru. Thanks to the grant from the Arts Council of Wales’ Major Productions Fund, we can create and tour a production on a scale that feels genuinely ambitious, alongside our excellent partners and fellow national companies BBC National Chorus of Wales and National Dance Company Wales.

“Three national companies collaborating strategically and creatively cross-artform to deliver a powerful Welsh story. Gwenllïan is an opportunity to explore a pivotal period in our history through a new lens, bringing overlooked female voices to the fore, and I can’t wait to share Angharad Elen’s brilliant script and story with audiences across Wales.”

Gwenllïan marks the first time that the expertise, talent and resources of three national arts companies will be brought together to create and tour a large-scale theatrical production.

Alongside Theatr Cymru and National Dance Company Wales, twenty members of the BBC National Chorus of Wales will be a core part of the production, joining the national tour.

Lisa Tregale, Director of the Chorus, said: “We’re delighted that members of the BBC National Chorus of Wales will be part of Gwenllïan, working alongside Theatr Cymru and National Dance Company Wales to bring this powerful story from Welsh history to life.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for our singers to bring their choral expertise together with theatre and dance to tell a story that deserves to be heard. We’re really looking forward to sharing this special production with audiences across Wales.”

Bakani Pick-up, National Dance Company Wales’ Artistic Director, added: ” Gwenllïan is an ambitious production for us to be a part of, and I’m looking forward to my first national collaborative project as Artistic Director at NDCWales.

“As dancers we don’t often get to work deeply with Welsh language as a ‘spoken word’ so we are thrilled to build on our longstanding relationship with Theatr Cymru and work with BBC National Chorus of Wales to give a contemporary voice to Gwenllïan’s history.”

Tour Dates

Sherman Theatre, Cardiff

Previews: 20 + 21 September 2027

22 – 24 September 2027

The Lyric Theatre, Carmarthen

28 September 2027

Pontio, Bangor

1 + 2 October 2027

Theatr Clwyd, Mold

5 + 6 October 2027

Taliesin Arts Centre, Swansea

9 October 2027

The Riverfront, Newport

12 October 2027

Aberystwyth Arts Centre

15 + 16 October 2027

You can book tickets for all the shows HERE

The production was made possible with a grant from the Arts Council of Wales’ Major Productions Fund. Gwenllïan is among the first recipients of this new fund, which has been set up to support ambitious large-scale productions showcasing Wales’ creativity and artistic ambition.