Louis O’Hara shares Welsh language singles from debut album

Stephen Price

Welsh learner Louis O’Hara has released a double A-side of two Welsh language tracks from his highly acclaimed debut album, A Peaceful Kind of Fun – perfectly timed for Dydd Miwsig Cymru.

Libertino Records recently announced ‘Tŷ Ger Y Môr / Llygaid Glas’, the new double A-side single from West Wales songwriter Louis O’Hara, which was released on 13 February.

The two Welsh-language tracks are the final singles to be taken from his debut album ‘A Peaceful Kind of Fun’, offering a beautiful and reflective way to close this chapter before O’Hara returns later this year with new songs and ideas.

Exploring memory, childhood and place, the release captures a softer, more vulnerable side of O’Hara’s songwriting, shaped by his experience learning Welsh.

“As a Welsh learner, writing in Cymraeg gives me the chance to come at songs from a different place. My vocabulary is far smaller so I write more naively in my second language and I think that allows a vulnerability you don’t get so much with my songs in English.”

Louis is a musician from Pembroke Dock and a self-professed leaver of bands. He performs live with a full band under the name Louis O’Hara and His Burley Chassis.

Born and raised in Pembroke Dock, folk musician and producer Louis O’Hara gained critical acclaim last year for his debut EP entitled ‘Clay’ with the title song hailed as track of the week by the BBC’s Adam Walton.

‘A Peaceful Kind of Fun’ is a 14-track collection that distils O’Hara’s poetic lyricism, tender folk roots, and subtle chamber-pop flourishes into a deeply personal yet quietly universal debut.

Recorded with his band His Burley Chassis and produced by James Trevascus (Billy Nomates, Young Fathers, Nick Cave & Warren Ellis) in Spain, the album is shaped by themes of memory, loss, joy, and the places and people that anchor a life.

As for the latest tracks, ‘Llygaid Glas’ centres on a photograph of O’Hara as a child that sits on the family piano once owned by his grandmother. Addressed to his younger self, the song gently reassures that growing up will be okay, even when life feels uncertain, pairing plainspoken lyrics with warm, homespun folk textures.

‘Tŷ Ger Y Môr’ leans into atmosphere and landscape, built around field recordings from the sea at Barafundle beach. Spacious and reflective, it nods to one of his biggest inspirations, Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci, and their sense of place-driven, quietly adventurous songwriting.

Together, the tracks highlight O’Hara’s gift for intimate storytelling – music rooted in family, language and the landscapes of West Wales – and feel like a gentle, fitting send-off to the world of A Peaceful Kind of Fun.

‘Tŷ Ger Y Môr / Llygaid Glas’ is out 13 February via Libertino Records.

A Peaceful Kind of Fun

1. The Kid In Me

2. Just Grand

3. Sunnyhill Farm

4. Mewn Llun

5. Munnelly

6. Magpie

7. Audrey

8. Llygaid Glas

9. Married

10. Finally Stick

11. Tŷ Ger Y Môr

12. Tears

13. Truman’s Road

14. Plant a Tree