Louis O’Hara teases new album with touching new single, Magpie

Stephen Price

Louis O’Hara has teased his upcoming debut album ‘A Peaceful Kind of Fun’, with the release of touching new single, Magpie.

West Wales songwriter Louis O’Hara announces the release of his debut album, ‘A Peaceful Kind of Fun’, out 7 November 2025 on Libertino Records.

The news arrives alongside the release of ‘Magpie’, the album’s latest single.

‘A Peaceful Kind of Fun’ is a 14-track collection that distils O’Hara’s poetic lyricism, tender folk roots, and subtle chamber-pop flourishes into a deeply personal yet quietly universal debut.

Recorded with his band His Burley Chassis and produced by James Trevascus (Billy Nomates, Young Fathers, Nick Cave & Warren Ellis) in Spain, the album is shaped by themes of memory, loss, joy, and the places and people that anchor a life.

Louis

Louis is a musician from Pembroke Dock via Bristol and London, and a self-professed leaver of bands. He performs live with a full band under the name Louis O’Hara and His Burley Chassis.

Born and raised in Pembroke Dock, folk musician and producer Louis O’Hara gained critical acclaim last year for his debut EP entitled ‘Clay’ with the title song hailed as track of the week by the BBC’s Adam Walton.

Known for his series of experimental music and film scores as well as his focus on folk, Louis’ second EP came out in April 2025 with a debut album set for release in October via Half Normal Records.

Inspiration

Throughout the record, O’Hara draws from family history, friendships, and rural west Wales landscapes to create songs that are intimate yet resonant.

‘The Kid In Me’ channels recurring dreams of playing football for Wales as an ode to imagination and daydreaming.

‘Just Grand’ (the album’s first single) is a tender farewell to his grandfather. ‘Sunnyhill Farm’ recalls childhood summers spent on his aunt and uncle’s dairy farm. ‘Munnelly’ traces his grandfather’s memories of the corncrake bird in rural Ireland, entwined with the fragility of dementia.

Other highlights include ‘Magpie’ (out now), a love song to his closest friend, ‘Married’, written in celebration of his brother’s wedding, and ‘Plant a Tree’, which gathers pieces of life advice into a song of gratitude.

The album gathers together fragments of memory, relationships, and place, weaving them into songs that honour the connections which shape a life. Moving between moments of joy, loss, and reflection, ‘A Peaceful Kind of Fun’ lingers on the small details that stay with us – the echoes of childhood, the presence of family, the landscapes of home.

A Peaceful Kind of Fun

1. The Kid In Me

2. Just Grand

3. Sunnyhill Farm

4. Mewn Llun

5. Munnelly

6. Magpie

7. Audrey

8. Llygaid Glas

9. Married

10. Finally Stick

11. Tŷ Ger Y Môr

12. Tears

13. Truman’s Road

14. Plant a Tree