Love Island’s Amber Davies to replace Dani Dyer-Bowen on Strictly Come Dancing

Former Love Island winner Amber Davies will replace Dani Dyer-Bowen on Strictly Come Dancing, the BBC has announced.

The 28-year-old actress from Denbighshire will join the 23rd series of the hit BBC One dancing programme in place of Dyer-Bowen, who had to pull out after she fractured her ankle in a fall during rehearsals.

Davies, who will be partnered with Nikita Kuzmin, said: “This has been the craziest 24 hours of my life.

“I’ve watched Strictly with my family since I was younger and to now be part of the show is a dream come true.

“I’m going to give it my all and I am sending Dani well wishes for a speedy recovery.

“I hope I do her proud.”

Legally Blonde

Since winning the ITV dating show, Davies has embarked on a musical theatre career, with her most recent roles including Jordan Baker in the London production of The Great Gatsby, Vivian Ward on the UK tour of Pretty Woman and Lorraine Baines in the West End production of Back To The Future The Musical.

She is also set to play Elle Woods in a new production of Legally Blonde The Musical, which is based on the novel by Amanda Browning and the 2001 film of the same name that starred Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Coolidge.

Strictly

Davies was also a contestant on ITV1’s Dancing On Ice in 2024, however was booted off the programme in a public vote during the semi-final.

In a video shared on Tuesday, Dyer-Brown said she was “heartbroken” to not be able to compete and told her followers she would be taking time off of social media to process her departure.

She said: “I was having the best time ever… It’s just (a) very, very annoying, devastating thing that I’m kind of going through right now, but I’m probably just going to have a few days off my socials just to, you know, process things.”

The new series kicked off last weekend with its 15 celebrity contestants, including Apprentice star Thomas Skinner, Doctor Who actress Alex Kingston and former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison, taking the stage for the first time.

The series, hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman and judged by Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse, will return this Saturday at 6.55pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.