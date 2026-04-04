Love, Lies and Ani: Anfamol is back and bolder than ever

S4C’s hit drama Anfamol, which has been celebrated for its portrayal of bisexuality, is back for a brand‑new series – and this time, Ani is on a mission to find love.

A lot has changed since we last saw her. Ani’s son, Llew, is now 18 months old; she and her sister are still navigating the grief of losing their mother; and her career as a family lawyer has never been stronger.

But despite everything she’s achieved, Ani can’t shake the feeling that something is missing. The gap that motherhood didn’t fill in series one is still very much there – and she’s finally ready to confront it.

Bethan Ellis Owen once again steps into Ani’s shoes – a character she first brought to life on Welsh theatre stages before taking her to the screen on S4C. The drama is fresh, confident and ready to steal the spotlight – the series everyone will be bingeing from 5 April.

“I’m so happy we’re back for a second series. I’ve loved playing Ani from the very beginning,” says Bethan.

“This series takes her to places she didn’t expect. She’s forced to question herself, face her past, and deal with emotions she’s buried for years. And there’s more humour too – especially thanks to characters like Rhydian and Nia.”

Joining the cast this year is Heledd Gwynn as Alex a character who brings chaos, emotion, and a spark Ani didn’t see coming.

“It’s wonderful to be part of something that feels like a family,” says Heledd.

“The story is rooted in real, messy, emotional life – but with moments of surreal joy. Anfamol takes you somewhere unexpected. You laugh, you cry, and you fall in love with Ani all over again.”

Writer Rhiannon Boyle returns after the success of series one – and believes the creative team has taken the story to a new level.

“The quality has stepped up. I wanted this series to feel even more like a drama,” she says.

“When Ani looks to camera, we’re right there with her. We understand her. We relate to her.”

Gwenllian Gravelle, Head of Film and Drama at S4C, said: “We are very proud to present Series 2 of Anfamol.

The series continues to push the boundaries of modern television with its clever humour, playful tone, emotional depth, and bold storytelling style. Anfamol is a prime example of contemporary S4C drama; fresh, daring, and extremely entertaining without apology. Just don’t watch it with your grandmother!”

Branwen Williams, Senior Producer at BBC STUDIOS, said: “Anfamol 2 is more than a television series; it is a lively celebration of love, identity, and courage in telling honest and true stories.

“In the second series, our aim is to show a positive representation of a queer love story and, in particular, a portrayal of bisexuality – an aspect of the LGBTQ+ experience that is not often represented in the media in Wales, and especially in Welsh.”

Anfamol series two hits screens on Sunday, 5 April 21.00 and Wednesday, 8 April 21.00 including English subtitles

Series one of Anfamol is available to watch on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer now.