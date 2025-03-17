Lower income families offered free entry to Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2025

Thanks to £200,000 financial support by the Welsh Government, Urdd Gobaith Cymru is offering free entry to lower income families to Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2025, which will be held in Margam Park, Neath Port Talbot.

Eisteddfod yr Urdd is one of Europe’s largest youth touring festivals, and thousands are expected to compete at the final stages of the festival in Margam Park between 26 and 31 May 2025.

The Urdd as an organisation has committed to offer free entry to Local and Regional Eisteddfodau to families or individuals who are eligible for free school meal vouchers, the school uniform grant or the Educational Maintenance grant scheme.

Leading up to the Eisteddfod, the Urdd will also be working with Neath Port Talbot Council, the Welsh Local Government Association and local organisations who support lower-income families to make sure that those who could benefit are aware of the low-income tickets.

“Strain”

Siân Lewis, Chief Executive of Urdd Gobaith Cymru said: “On behalf of the Urdd I would like to thank the Welsh Government for their financial support and enabling us to offer an Eisteddfod for All in Margam Park.

“The cost-of-living crisis is putting such a strain on families, and we want to ensure that a family’s financial situation doesn’t mean children having to miss out on experiences with the Urdd.”

The Cabinet Secretary for Welsh Language, Mark Drakeford said: “The Urdd Eisteddfod is one of the cultural highlights of our Welsh calendar and a fantastic way for families to use, hear and experience the language.

“Cymraeg belongs to us all and this funding ensures financial barriers won’t stop families from enjoying the Urdd Eisteddfod.

“We’re proud to support the Urdd and help more people connect with Cymraeg through this important event.”

Buy tickets

Entry tickets to the festival go on sale 19 March and early bird tickets will be available until 1 May.

Lower income families will be able to claim their free entry tickets in two ways:

Urdd £1 Membership. An e-mail will be sent to families who receive the Urdd £1 Membership with information on how to claim their tickets.

The Urdd’s website. Before tickets can be claimed, the person or family will need to confirm that they are eligible within the listed criteria. Full information and criteria of who can apply for the low-income tickets will be available on the website.

To purchase tickets or to claim lower-income tickets visit www.urdd.cymru/eisteddfod.

