Luke Evans to star in explosive new ITV drama The Party

Nation.Cymru staff

Welsh star Luke Evans is to star in The Party – a five-part drama based on the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Day.

Coming to ITV this month Evans stars as Martin Gilmour, a journalist shaped by his lifelong friendship with the wealthy and charismatic politician Ben Fitzmaurice, played by fellow Welsh actor Tom Cullen.

Raised alone by his working-class mum, Sylvia, played by BAFTA award-winning Welsh actress Joanna Scanlan, Martin wins a scholarship to an elite boarding school, where he first meets Ben. They forge an unbreakable bond, as Ben and the Fitzmaurice’s give Martin the sense of belonging he has always craved. In turn, Martin remains unflinchingly loyal to Ben through even the greatest crises.

Three decades on, Martin is invited to Ben’s lavish birthday party at the Fitzmaurice’s country pile. The news of the Conservative leader’s resignation threatens to derail Ben’s party, as he considers announcing his intention to stand. Martin fears the publicity that Ben’s bid would bring, dredging up the secrets of their past with tragic consequences …

The drama moves between the shocking events of the party and the police investigation that follows, with flashbacks to Martin and Ben’s lives at school, university and London party days.

What unfolds is a gripping exploration of identity, privilege and devotion, combined with a tender ode to anyone who has fought to live authentically.

The Party is written and created for ITV by award winning showrunner Sarah Solemani who also stars as Martin’s pregnant wife, Lucy.

Lydia Leonard plays Serena, Ben’s formidable wife, whilst Lindsay Duncan and Douglas Hodge play Ben’s parents, Lady Katherine and Lord George Fitzmaurice.

Also joining the cast are; Amaka Okafor, Bally Gill, Rakie Ayola, Sally Scott, Sam Troughton, and Sinéad Matthews.

Luke Evans said: “From the moment I read Elizabeth Day’s novel, I knew it had the makings of something truly special for television. To now be bringing The Party to life – both as an actor and as an executive producer through Stoic Productions – is incredibly rewarding.

“Sarah Solemani’s adaptation captures the emotional depth and tension of the story perfectly, and to collaborate once again with World Productions and ITV, alongside such an extraordinary cast, is a real privilege. The Party is a gripping exploration of loyalty, class, and the truths we hide, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

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Elizabeth Day added: “I am so thrilled to see this wonderful adaptation of my novel, The Party, come to our screens. To be surrounded by this much talent both in front of and behind the camera is a real career highlight – I am incredibly grateful to the brilliant Luke Evans for championing my book in the first place and to everyone at World Productions and ITV who have been so steadfast in their vision for this project.

“I’m also very grateful to Sarah Solemani for lending her myriad talents to the adaptation. It’s unbelievably exciting to witness my characters and the imagined world they inhabit evolving into this compelling, new creative iteration. And yes, I’ve already asked to be an extra. Multiple times.”

The Party airs on ITV1 and STV and will be available for streaming on ITVX and STV Player.

The series will be distributed by ITV Studios. The production has received support from the Welsh Government via Creative Wales.

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