Luned Rhys Parri, Sarah Carvell and Kate Pasvol unite for standout exhibition of 2025

Stephen Price

Three of Wales’ most celebrated artists, Luned Rhys Parri, Sarah Carvell and Kate Pasvol have united for one of the strongest exhibitions of modern Welsh art this year.

The show, held at Llandudno’s prestigious Ffin y Parc Gallery, launches on 4 July, but works are available to view and purchase online now.

Showcasing new works for sale by some of Wales’ most important artists, Ffin y Parc has established itself as one of Wales’, and the UK’s most exciting galleries.

This all-female show, featuring a trio of the gallery’s most widely-collected artists, with three distinctly different disciplines combining to make for something not-to-be-missed.

Many of the pieces are expected to sell out on the first day, such is the reputation of the three artists whose work features in national collections as well as homes across the world.

Sarah Carvell

Sarah Carvell was raised in Llannefydd, Clwyd. She studied at Wrexham and later at Loughborough School of Art. She lives and works in Denbighshire.

Sarah paints the gentle Denbighshire landscape and further afield, towards the coast of Porthmadog, capturing both the recognisable features and the insignificant passages that form the varied landscape of north Wales.

Her atmospheric landscapes are notable for the expressive, impasto painting technique she utilises, inspired largely by the work of artists such as Sir Kyffin Williams.

Sarah is one of the leading painters of Welsh landscape, and her work is increasingly sought after, with two of her recent paintings have been purchased for the National Library of Wales Permanent Collection.

Luned Rhys Parri

Luned Rhys Parri’s work is always filled with warmth and humour. While making admirers’ smile, and while creating that warm glow inside, she is deft and observant enough to catch the telling details which allow us into her characters’ world: A world that is uniquely Welsh, and fast disappearing.

Her benevolent whimsy is shot through with a keen awareness of the passing of time, and the fragility of the things which once lost or squandered, can never be retrieved. She reminds us to look after the small things, and to remember.

She evokes quintessential everyday occurrences in Wales in her wonderful, quirky, three-dimensional images.

Often based on memory of the countryside and towns of Wales in her childhood, Luned loves handling simple materials such as tinfoil, cardboard, paper and wire – these are combined with a painterly surface to create a unique image of tender wit and humour.

Luned has won numerous awards and has shown many times in Wales and on a national basis. She also leads workshops with young people in many institutions, festivals and schools. Experiences which have regularly brought her into contact with new people and personalities which have inspired new works back in her studio.

Kate Pasvol

With roots in Wales, glass artist Kate Pasvol now works in North London. Originally an architect and teacher she now works on her glass sculptures in her studio in North London and in the University of Hertfordshire.

Her work involves a range of glass techniques including fusing and casting with particular reference to landscapes. Her recent work is made up of single and multiple glass blocks containing three dimensional images that reflect the Welsh landscape, based on images and memories of her own walks in Wales.

She shared: “I am trying to recreate the feeling of travelling through a landscape by forming three dimensional images that appear to move as you pass them. The way that glass can be used to capture and manipulate light is a property that really interests me and I try to use this to create three dimensional effects in my work.”

‘Forever changing’

Luned Rhys Parri told Nation.Cymru: “This latest exhibition at Ffin y Parc Llandudno includes a variety of artworks which describe some aspects of Welsh life / events past and present.”

She added: “I am gradually trying to move away from solely concentrating on creating pieces based on Geoff Charles’ photojournalism and aim to reflect what is happening around me today.”

Kate Pasvol shared: “I am very excited to be able to show my new glass landscapes at Ffin y Parc in Llandudno.”

She added: “My work is very personal and reflects my love of walking through the beautiful Welsh landscape and in particular its mountains and waterways.

“Within each piece I try to create the feeling of motion of passing through an ever changing landscape by the use or reflection and refraction within the glass creating three dimensional effects.”

While Sarah Carvell told Nation.Cymru: “This collection of paintings is a diary of excursions that I have made through winter into Spring 2025.

“Although none are distant from my home here in Denbigh, they are locations and views that are close to my heart. Most have resonated with me for my entire life and have become special places of pilgrimage.”

Sarah continued: “This is the first time that I have painted the panoramic views of the Horseshoe Pass, but it is key to my childhood memories arriving in Wales through this incredible landscape as a four year old. Others I paint again and again.

“Although the subject matter is a constant, no two visits or paintings are ever the same.

“Whether by Season or light, I never tire of these places, the ‘forever changing’ presents new and exciting challenges for my impasto application of oil paint with a palette knife.

“Subjects include The Horseshoe Pass, Hiraethog (Denbigh Moors), Blaenau Ffestiniog and Borth Y Gest on The Llŷn Peninsula and lastly, my home town of Denbigh in dramatic light.”

A sublime exhibition, and a showcase of some of the most moving works from these three leading artists yet.

View all artworks in person from 4 July or online now.

