Luxury jewellery retailer opens new store in Cardiff

Amelia Jones

A luxury jewellery retailer is expanding its presence in Wales with the opening of a new store in Cardiff.

The opening marks a move from a serviced office to a dedicated retail space, giving customers the opportunity to explore the brand’s collections in person and receive guidance when choosing jewellery.

Diamonds Factory specialises in made-to-order diamond and gemstone jewellery, including engagement rings, wedding bands, anniversary gifts and bespoke pieces. Customers can explore different designs and specifications to suit their personal preferences, the occasion and their budget.

The new store will provide a space for shoppers to discuss their requirements with the retailer and receive advice when selecting jewellery for weddings, engagements and other significant milestones.

Tony French, retail property and business development manager at Diamonds Factory, said Cardiff was an important market for the business and that opening a dedicated store represented the next stage of its development in the city.

He said the company had chosen Royal Arcade because of its central location and the opportunity to make its collections more accessible to customers.

The move gives the retailer a more established physical presence in Cardiff, allowing customers to explore its made-to-order offering beyond its online store.

The opening also follows the launch of Diamonds Factory’s men’s jewellery collection, which includes signet rings, necklaces and stud earrings.

The retailer was established more than 15 years ago and focuses on handcrafted jewellery made to order. Its range includes engagement rings featuring diamonds and coloured gemstones, alongside other fine jewellery pieces.

According to the company, its jewellery is made by skilled artisans using ethically sourced, conflict-free diamonds.

The new store is located at 21 Royal Arcade, Cardiff, CF10 1AE, in the city centre.

Customers can also browse the retailer’s collections and bespoke jewellery options through the Diamonds Factory website.