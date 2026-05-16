Madfabulous costumes go on display at north Wales home of ‘Dancing Marquess’

A new exhibition will showcase costumes from Madfabulous, the film celebrating the extravagant life and legacy of Henry Cyril Paget, the flamboyant 5th Marquess of Anglesey known as the “Dancing Marquess”.

National Trust Cymru announced the new exhibition room will open at Plas Newydd on Ynys Môn today (Friday, 15 May), placing film, fashion and history side‑by‑side to reintroduce visitors to one of the house’s most remarkable former residents.

‘All Dressed Up’ will showcase five striking costumes from the film, which will be released in cinemas on 5 June. The exhibition offers a rare opportunity to explore the real history behind one of the most remarkable personalities of his era.

Madfabulous was filmed at Plas Newydd House and Garden in September 2024, with exterior scenes shot across the lawns, the house and the Menai Strait, as well as at the jetty, terraces and croquet lawn.

Interior filming took place in the Gothick Porch and Gothick Hall, along other locations in North Wales, including Penrhyn Castle and Garden.

Taya Drake, Visitor Experience Manager for Gogledd Orllewin Cymru (North West Wales), National Trust Cymru said: “We’re delighted to be part of the new film Madfabulous. Plas Newydd isn’t just the ancestral home of Henry Cyril Paget – it’s the place where he could be himself, explored his identity, and became a memorable figure within the local community.

“Welcoming Madfabulous into his former home, both as a filming location and now through this exhibition, is especially significant for us.”

Today, very little of the 5th Marquess’s physical legacy survives at Plas Newydd. His belongings were sold during the Anglesey Sales of the early 20th century, and the house was later remodelled.

Taya continued: “Having the costumes from Madfabulous gives us another opportunity to shine a light on his extraordinary life.

“We can’t rely on original objects or furnished rooms, but these costumes help us explore his identity, creativity and presence here in a way that feels alive, bold and relevant for visitors.”

“If Henry Cyril Paget could see his legacy today, a man who once staged extravagant performances at Plas Newydd for local audiences now finds his life played out on the big screen for audiences around the world.

“His story has long captured the imagination, and Madfabulous offers what has been described as a ‘fantastical reimagination’ of his life.”

The film stars Callum Scott Howells as Henry Cyril Paget, alongside Rupert Everett and Ruby Stokes, bringing together an acclaimed cast to tell the story of glamour, rebellion and self‑expression.

Ynys-Môn‑born director Celyn Jones and screenwriter Lisa Baker played a key role in shaping the film’s distinctive storytelling, with locations and landscape woven into its narrative.

Celyn Jones, Madfabulous Director, said: “It is impossible to tell this story without costumes. Henry’s image was so important to him, how he expressed himself and engaged with the world was rooted in how he wanted to be seen, and it is his image and style that have remained a large lasting piece of his legacy.

“It was important that the costumes weren’t hired or bought, but made, and made to be worn and moved in and danced in to give that level of authenticity.”

The costumes were designed by Francisco Rodriguez-Weil and their dramatic designs echo Henry Cyril Paget’s love of spectacle, performance and self‑expression, while also reflecting the film’s contemporary creative response to his life.

Celyn continued: “Francisco is a genius and has created such beauty and audacity with his work, I’m thrilled that Plas Newydd are displaying them in their rightly place and in all their glory! As an Anglesey boy, directing this film and for it to receive the attention and positivity it is getting is one of the great honours and rewards of my career, Diolch.”

Francisco added: “Henry Cyril Paget was a gift to a costume designer — a man who understood instinctively that what you wear is who you are, or at least who you dare to be.

“He was born into enormous privilege and could have coasted through his life on ceremony and convention. Instead, he spent every resource he had on beauty, performance and self-expression. There is something deeply moving about that.

“He was not simply eccentric. He was someone who understood, perhaps better than anyone around him, that life is a performance and that one might as well perform it magnificently.”

The costumes on display include the famous Butterfly Dance costume, inspired by historical sources, a replica of his striped theatre costume and the iconic black-and-white fancy dress outfit.

The remaining two costumes were created especially for the film: a striking pink suit with a top hat and an elegant purple dress.

Francisco continued: “Our research took us deep into the Folies Bergère, the French royal court, the performers and showmen of his era. France was bolder, more theatrical, more willing to ornament.

“England was more restrained, more governed by propriety. Henry lived between those two worlds, and the costumes had to reflect that tension.

“Sourcing was never an afterthought — it was part of the research. The wool suit is made from real Welsh fabric, sourced in Wales with considerable effort because the specific colour required simply did not exist in standard commercial ranges.”

“For certain looks, we took original photographs and enlarged them to scale, to match precisely. I also enlisted specialist teachers from the School of Historical Dress, whose knowledge of period construction techniques meant that every seam, every silhouette, every finishing touch, was exactly as it would have been in Henry’s time.

“I wanted the costumes to feel real, as this helps ground characters who otherwise seem out of this world. I purposely allowed creases, natural movement and flow of the fabric to exist on screen. Everything should feel authentic”

For more information about ‘All Dressed Up’ and to plan your visit, head to the Plas Newydd site here.

Madfabulous is released in cinemas from Friday, 5 June. Tickets are available here.