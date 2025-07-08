Magical estate in beautiful park to open its gates to the public

A stunning park nestled within one of the UK’s most scenic landscapes will unveil the rich beauty of its 120-acre estate for charity.

Maes Mynan Park, located in the tranquil village of Afonwen near Caerwys, Flintshire, is set to open its gates to the public on Saturday July 12 for the National Open Garden Scheme (NGS), which has raised millions of pounds for nursing and health organisations over the years.

Visitors will have the rare opportunity to explore the privately-owned retreat, which lies within the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley National Landscape (AONB).

The multi-million pound site offers a captivating experience, with sweeping panoramic views, woodland, a sequoia grove, freshwater lakes and a stunning array of wild flora and fauna, birds and wildlife that flourish across the diverse landscape.

Acorn Leisure owners Peter and Louise Barlow hope the event’s success will amplify both awareness and fundraising efforts.

To that end, there will be 32 stalls to attract footfall and support local businesses and artisans on the day of the event.

“This is a truly magical place that harmoniously blends luxury and nature,” said Louise.

“With its tranquil parkland, amazing panoramic views, lakes and woodland and a history steeped in legends of Welsh princes, Tudor royalty, and local industry, Maes Mynan Park offers a setting unlike any other, so we are delighted to share that with the public in support of such worthy causes.”

Peter added “Alongside the beauty of the estate and the significant investment we’ve made into its development, we believe in sharing this special place with second homeowners who want to be part of a naturally beautiful landscape.

“Opening up the park to the public for charity, so that everyone can enjoy the benefits of the hard work we, as a small team, have undertaken to change this old sand and gravel quarry into a hidden gem, that some call ‘Little Switzerland’, will be a great experience day for everyone who attends.”

The day will also celebrate sustainability and regional craftsmanship, showcasing more than 30 artisan producers and independent businesses from North Wales and the North West.

Highlights include handcrafted goods and culinary delights from acclaimed names such as Wernog Wood, Little Welsh Aromas, SheepFloof, Karen’s Kakes and Confections, Kirsty Williams Ceramics, Cariad Gin, and Griff’s Big Ribs BBQ.

Louise added: “Guests will have the chance to engage with some of the region’s finest producers. With handcrafted items, gourmet treats, and seating to admire the views and walks, it promises to be an inspiring and unforgettable day for everyone.”

Visitors can enjoy leisurely walks through curated trails, marvel at a range of plant, flower and tree species, and take in the serenity of the private Sequoia woodland.

From songbirds to deer, the estate is alive with the sights and sounds of nature, offering a peaceful escape for garden lovers, families, and wildlife enthusiasts alike.

Proceeds from the event will support a variety of UK charities through the National Garden Scheme, including Hospice UK, Macmillan Cancer Support, and Parkinson’s UK.

The Maes Mynan National Open Garden Scheme Day runs from 10.30am to 4.30pm on Saturday July 12. Entry is £4 for adults (donated to NGS and its charities), with free admission for children and on-site parking. Limited wheelchair access available along tarmac road behind the lodge holiday homes.

For more information, visit the website: Maes Mynan Park – Mold | NGS Gardens.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

