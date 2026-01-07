Magical theatre show Tidy to tour in Welsh and English

A Welsh and English stage production of Tidy, based on the much-loved children’s book, returns to Wales this Spring

Theatr Iolo – Wales’ leading children’s theatre company – are preparing to tour Welsh and English language performances of their magical stage co-production of Emily Gravett’s illustrated children’s book, Tidy.

Tidy (Taclus in Welsh) is a co-production with Polka Theatre, and will tour to three venues across Wales, plus performances in Oxford and Nottingham, from 11 February to 1 March 2026.

The show, aimed at children aged three to seven, uses puppetry and original songs to bring to life the tale of Pete the badger who likes everything to be neat and tidy, but who accidentally destroys his own home whilst cleaning up the forest where he lives.

Tidy | Taclus is based on the children’s picture book by multi-award-winning author and illustrator, Emily Gravett, Tidy. The book was originally published in 2016 by Two Hoots, an imprint of Macmillan Children’s Books. The Welsh language version of the show is inspired by Mari George’s translation of the book, published by Rily.

The English version of the show was first performed at Polka Theatre in Wimbledon, London in Spring 2024 and first toured to venues in Wales and England in both languages in Spring 2025.

Lee Lyford, Artistic Director of Theatr Iolo, said: “I can’t wait to take Emily Gravett’s funny, silly, yet thoughtful story on tour again; a wondrous but cautionary tale about the value of the world around us and what happens if we don’t look after it.”

The production is directed by Lee Lyford and will star Owen Alun as Pete the Badger (Morgan y Mochyn Daear), Elin Phillips as Rabbit (Cwningen) and Carwyn Jones as Fox (Cadno).

Tidy was originally co-created by Lee Lyford, Lucy Rivers and Rachael Canning. The original script was adapted into Welsh by Llinos Mai.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Listings information

Theatr Iolo & Polka Theatre present

Tidy | Taclus

co-created by Lee Lyford, Lucy Rivers and Rachael Canning

Welsh language adaptation by Llinos Mai

Director: Lee Lyford

Composer: Lucy Rivers

Set, Costume and Puppetry Designer: Rachael Canning

Original Sound Design: Yvonne Gilbert

Additional Sound Design & Sound Engineer: Josh Bowles

Lighting Designer: Jane Lalljee

Tour Dates & Venues

Sherman Theatre, Cardiff

Tidy Wed 11 Feb, 10.30am (BSL) & 1pm

Taclus Thurs 12 Feb, 10.30am & 1pm

Tidy Fri 13 Feb, 10.30am & 1pm

Tidy Sat 14 Feb, 1am (AD)

Taclus Sat 14 Feb, 2pm

The North Wall, Oxford

Tidy Tue 17 Feb, 11am & 2pm

Tidy Wed 18 Feb, 11am & 2pm

Theatr Clwyd, Mold

Tidy Fri 20 Feb, 11am

Taclus Fri 20 Feb, 2pm

Tidy Sat 21 Feb, 11am & 2pm

Taclus Sun 22 Feb, 11am

Tidy Sun 22 Feb, 2pm

Neuadd Dwyfor, Pwllheli

Taclus Wed 25 Feb, 1pm & 4pm

Taclus Thu 25 Feb, 11am & 1pm

Lakeside Arts Centre, Nottingham

Tidy Sat 28 Feb, 3pm

Tidy Sun 1 March, 11am & 2pm

AD = Audio Described performance

BSL = British Sign Language

Find out more at Theatr Iolo