Major alternative act set to headline Cardiff’s Tramshed this summer

A major UK alternative act will headline Cardiff’s Tramshed this summer in a highly anticipated return.

Everything Everything will return in a major headline show on Friday 10th July 2026. he show will see the band return to one of the city’s key live music venues as part of their latest run of UK dates.

The Manchester-formed band, who emerged in the late 2000s, have built a reputation within the UK alternative scene, releasing six Top 10 albums, including Get To Heaven and Raw Data Feel.

Their rise has been marked by a string of critically acclaimed releases leading to five Ivor Novello and two Mercury Prize nominations, six UK Top 10 albums including, and standout singles ‘Cough Cough’, ‘Kemosabe’ and ‘Distant Past’ becoming defining moments in art-pop culture.

Everything Everything have also developed a following for their live performances, adapting their studio material for the stage. Frontman Jonathan Higgs is known for his distinctive vocal style, which remains a central element of the band’s sound. The band typically perform a mix of material from across their back catalogue during live shows.

The Cardiff date forms part of the band’s ongoing touring activity and marks another return to Wales, where they have performed regularly over the years.

Tramshed is one of Cardiff’s established live music venues, hosting a range of touring artists throughout the year.

Previous visits have included performances at venues and festivals across the country.

The show is expected to attract interest from fans across south Wales and beyond, with tickets available through general sale at 10am on Friday 27th February via Tixr, priced at £32.50 plus booking fee and are expected to sell quickly.