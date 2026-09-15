Major arts fund opens with grants of up to £300,000

Nation.Cymru Staff

Arts organisations across Wales are being offered grants of up to £300,000 to develop ambitious large-scale theatre, dance and musical productions for audiences across the country.

Arts Council of Wales’ Major Productions Fund is now open for a second round of applications, offering grants of between £100,000 and £300,000 to enable large-scale live productions that would not be possible without significant investment.

Launched in 2025 in response to feedback from the arts sector, the Major Productions Fund is backed by National Lottery funding.

The fund is intended to help organisations increase the scale of their work by supporting larger productions, including theatre, dance and musical theatre, involving creative teams and partnerships that can reach significant audiences.

Applicants are encouraged to include creative teams and talent that have a track record of working at scale in their applications.

Arts Council of Wales have said they want to see a clear focus on audiences. Successful applications will need to demonstrate why a project matters, who it is for and how the investment will enable audiences across Wales to experience the work.

Following strong demand for the inaugural round, Arts Council of Wales awarded funding to three Welsh productions.

Taking Flight Theatre Company received support for The Mab, a landmark production based on the Mabinogi, created through the company’s distinctive approach to theatre-making with D/deaf, disabled and neurodivergent artists.

Theatr Cymru’s Gwenllïan, a Welsh-language production from Angharad Elen, produced in partnership with the BBC National Chorus of Wales, will bring a cast of 30 together to reimagine the story of the last Princess of Wales.

Audiences will see one of the first Major Productions Fund awards realised in November as Owain & Henry opens at Wales Millennium Centre.

The Welsh National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre co-production, written by Gary Owen, stars Michael Sheen as Owain Glyndŵr, bringing the story of his rebellion against Henry IV to the stage.

Dafydd Rhys, Chief Executive of Arts Council of Wales, said: “The first round of Major Productions showed us the scale of ambition that exists within Wales.

“We want this second round to encourage organisations to consider how work can be taken to another level and this funding is specifically designed to make that ‘step up’ in scale possible.

“We want organisations to be bold and ambitious, and present applications that put audiences front and centre – creating quality live experiences that people from across Wales can engage with and benefit from.

“If there is a production you believe in, which you know could have a significant impact, but which could only be realised with investment on this scale, this is the opportunity to go for it.”

The Major Productions Fund supports organisations with an established track record of producing high-quality work. Projects should demonstrate strong artistic ambition, robust planning and partnerships, and the potential to engage significant audiences.

Applications opened on Wednesday 9 September 2026 and close on Wednesday, 18 November 2026 at 1pm.

Organisations considering applying should review the eligibility requirements and guidance, available here, before beginning an application.

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