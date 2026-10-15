Major changes in store for Bluestone National Park

Nation.Cymru staff

One of Wales’ leading holiday resorts has announced a number of changes at the five star destination in Pembrokeshire.

Bluestone has announced the appointment of Rebecca Rigby as Managing Director as part of changes to strengthen the leadership of the Pembrokeshire resort for the future.

Rebecca, currently the resort’s Director of Operations, will take up the position on the 12th of October 2026 and will lead Bluestone’s new Executive Group, bringing together the senior leaders responsible for the key areas of the business.

The changes reflect Bluestone’s continued growth and development since opening in 2008 and are designed to strengthen its leadership, support future growth and ensure the business continues to thrive.

William McNamara will move to a new role as Chairman of Bluestone, with an increasing focus on the long-term direction and development of the business.

William said: “Bluestone has come a very long way since we first opened our doors, and that has only been possible because of the extraordinary commitment of our people and the support of our guests and community. As the business has developed, we have always been prepared to evolve with it. This is an important step in ensuring we have the leadership capacity and structure to build on what we have achieved and take Bluestone forward with confidence.

Rebecca knows Bluestone extremely well and brings to the role many years of sector experience, including the last seven years as Director of Operations, approaching everything with passion, commitment, focus, and fairness. I am delighted that she will be taking on the role and look forward to working closely with her as we continue to develop the business.”

Rebecca said: “It is a real privilege to be asked to lead Bluestone. This is a very special business, with fantastic people and a strong sense of what it stands for. I’m excited about what we can achieve together, and my focus will be on building on the strengths we already have: delivering an exceptional experience for our guests, supporting our people and ensuring Bluestone continues to thrive for many years to come.”

As part of these changes, Bluestone’s Finance Director, Giles McNamara, will also join the BRWL Board on 12 October 2026, alongside Rebecca. His appointment will bring additional financial and commercial expertise to the Board, supporting Bluestone’s long-term planning, investment decisions and continued growth.

The news of the changes at Bluestone come as the resort has unveiled a month-long Halloween event for the first time this autumn, with trick-or-treating, light shows and a series of family activities planned throughout October.

‘Mischief Month’, will see a Halloween takeover running until November 1.

While the 5-Star Pembrokeshire holiday destination transforms for spooky season each year, this will be the first time the celebrations last throughout the month of October.

Seasonal activities are included in every stay, including the Halloween Spook-Ball, Bluestone’s biggest ever fancy-dress party, which will feature fire spinning, dancing and games.

Trick-or-treating will also take place throughout the month, rather than being limited to Halloween itself, while the central hub will feature a nightly Village Light Show.

Bluestone’s Blue Lagoon will host Spooky Splash sessions with seasonal characters and inflatables, while the Serendome will offer a new Halloween walkthrough experience, Spook Alley, with a series of themed worlds.

A Bluestone spokesperson said: “Halloween can be lots of fun without being frightening, and that’s what makes Mischief Month so special.

“From immersive experiences and live entertainment to family activities and unexpected surprises around the resort, there’s something for everyone to enjoy – bringing more smiles than scares this autumn.

“Younger guests aren’t left out either, with pre-school-friendly activities including Halloween Messy Play alongside gentler seasonal touches across the resort aimed at giving even the smallest guests a taste of the mischief.

“We’re excited to turn the resort into a month-long seasonal celebration.”

Alongside the included activities, other bookable Halloween experiences running throughout October include:

Halloween Dinner Show (all ages, 1 hour, The Hive’s NRG Lab, paying adult required) – New for 2026, an interactive family dining experience where guests enjoy a Halloween-themed meal before helping characters bring a giant monster to life.

Pumpkin Carving (all ages, 45 minutes, Cloud Theatre) – A guided session where guests can carve their own pumpkin with Bluestone’s scarecrow characters before taking it back to their lodge.

Monster Masterclass (all ages, 45 minutes) – A craft-based session hosted by characters Frankie Fizzlebang and Count Sillyfang, in which children design and build their own monster creation.

Halloween Off-Road 4x4s (ages 6-10, 45 minutes) – New for 2026, children can learn to control a mini off-roader before driving a themed course featuring pumpkins, cobwebs and other Halloween obstacles, with the option of a skeleton passenger, completing challenges along the way to earn an Off-Road Ranger License.

Halloween Messy Play (ages 1-4, 45 minutes, until 17 October) – New sensory play sessions in the resort’s Wonder Workshop, designed around messy, tactile Halloween-themed play for toddlers featuring slime, paint and pumpkins.

Halloween Crossbow Mini (ages 4-7, 25 minutes, Tournament Field) – Young guests learn to load and fire a child-friendly crossbow under instructor guidance, taking practice shots before aiming at Halloween-decorated tin-can towers and pumpkin targets.

Halloween Archery (ages 8+, 45 minutes, Tournament Field) – Guests learn how to hold, load and shoot a bow, building technique across several practice rounds, before a friendly scoring competition aiming at coloured targets.

Halloween Axe Throwing (ages 10+, 45 minutes, Tournament Field) – An after-dark session in which guests learn basic axe-throwing technique, before competing in bonus rounds against illuminated targets, finishing with a pumpkin-target challenge; parental involvement is encouraged for under-14s.

Teddy Blue’s Halloween Party – A character show in which children help Teddy Blue recover his missing Halloween costume and decorations ahead of his celebration.

For those seeking a slower pace between the seasonal fun, Bluestone’s award-winning Well Spa will remain open throughout the event, offering guests access to its thermal suites, saunas and steam rooms.

Mischief Month stays start from £300 for a four-night midweek break arriving 12 October, with three-night half-term breaks from £720 arriving 23 October, based on a two-bedroom lodge sleeping up to four guests.

For more information, visit the Bluestone site here.

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