Major exhibition celebrates six decades of work by acclaimed artist Mary Lloyd Jones

Nation.Cymru staff

A major new exhibition celebrating the life and work of one of Wales’ most acclaimed artists is set to open at the National Library of Wales later this week.

Mary Lloyd Jones: Layers opens in the Gregynog Gallery in Aberystwyth on Friday, 25 July, bringing together some of the artist’s best-known works alongside previously unseen pieces from an extensive archive recently donated to the library.

The exhibition explores more than 60 years of Mary Lloyd Jones’ career, examining how the Welsh landscape, language and identity have shaped her distinctive artistic style.

Drawing on both the newly donated archive and works already held in the National Art Collection, the exhibition traces her creative journey from her early career through to the present day.

Many of the works reflect the influence of her childhood in rural Ceredigion and her later reconnection with the Welsh landscape, while also showcasing the impact of abstract and geometric art, music, performance and feminist art on her work.

Rhodri Llwyd Morgan, chief executive of the National Library of Wales, said: “Over the years, Mary Lloyd Jones has been a valued and generous friend to the Library. Thanks to her, we are privileged to hold an extensive collection of her remarkable work within the National Art Collection, ensuring that they are safeguarded for future generations to enjoy, study and be inspired by.

“This exhibition provides a wonderful opportunity to share some of these treasures and to celebrate her exceptional artistic achievements and her lasting contribution to the culture of Wales. We encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to visit and enjoy her incredible work.”

Exhibition curator Mari Elin Jones said working with the artist’s archive had been “a real privilege”.

She said: “The exhibition offers an insight into an artist who has spent more than six decades developing a truly unique way of seeing and interpreting the world. Through this remarkable collection, the curiosity and creativity that have made Mary one of Wales’s most important artistic voices are brought vividly to life.”

Inspired

Art curator Morfudd Bevan added: “We are extremely grateful to Mary and her family for gifting such valuable works to the Library’s art collection. The collection includes rare examples from every period and medium of the artist’s career – one of Wales’s most important artists, who has inspired, and continues to inspire, so many today.”

Among the highlights are Red Yantra (1968), Effaith Dyn/Man Made (1980), Iaith Cofio (1996) and Cwm Rheidol (1997/98).

A programme of events will accompany the exhibition, including a sketching session aboard the Vale of Rheidol Railway, an abstract painting workshop and an evening celebrating the publication of Mary Lloyd Jones: A Life in Colour.

Admission to the exhibition is free. It will run at the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth, with the gallery open Monday to Saturday from 9.30am to 5pm.

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