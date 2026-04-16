Major food names announced for new Cardiff food festival

A new food festival is set to bring some of Wales’ most exciting street food traders and restaurants to the capital this spring.

Feast On Cardiff has today revealed the first list of confirmed traders for its debut festival at Bute Park, running from Friday 29 to Sunday 31 May 2026.

The first wave is led by some of Wales’ most talked-about food names, including Pasture, known for its fire-based cooking and regenerative, pasture-raised beef.

Joining them are Bodega, the much-loved mediterranean restaurant & wine bar, and sister venue to The Priory Hotel & Restaurant in Caerleon, as well as Pasta a Mano, the cult Pembrokeshire-born pasta concept with a loyal following across Wales and beyond.

Also on the lineup are HILLS Brecon, bringing award-winning burgers from Bannau Brycheiniog via its HILLS Airstream, and Bao Selecta, known for steamed bao buns and bold fillings.

Cardiff street food favourite Mr Croquewich will bring its stacked grilled cheese sandwiches and parmesan fried chicken.

Founded in Bristol in 2024, Feast On is an independent food festival celebrating the very best of food, drink and local culture across the South West.

Now entering its third year, the festival continues to bring together standout independent traders, top local talent and a strong sense of place.

The launch of Feast On Cardiff marks a new chapter as the festival expands into Wales for the first time.

Set against the backdrop of Bute Park, one of the city’s best-known outdoor event spaces, the Cardiff edition will combine destination dining, cult street food, local makers and live cooking moments in a weekend designed to celebrate independent food culture.

Also confirmed in the first wave is Chantico, south Wales’ contemporary taqueria and Wales’ only tortilleria, serving tacos made with fresh corn tortillas and locally sourced ingredients.

The Dough Thrower, the award-winning Cardiff-founded street food brand, will bring its bold wood-fired pizzettas made with slow-fermented dough and Welsh produce.

From Tudor Barber and the team behind Neighbourhood Kitchen, Tân will showcase its produce-led live-fire cooking, built around charcoal, open flame and the best local Welsh ingredients.

From the team behind Tuk Tuk, Wok Hei will offer a first look at its new contemporary Cantonese concept ahead of a permanent opening later in 2026, including dishes such as gourmet prawn toast finished with sesame and Kewpie mayo hot dip.

Also joining the line-up is Churros Hermanos, serving fresh organic vegan churros drizzled with melted Belgian chocolate, and Meating Point UK, the family-run Greek street food business known for authentic souvlaki and hearty meat platters.

Sweet treats

For coffee and sweet treats, Gilly’s Coffee brings its well-loved coffee shop on wheels, now in its ninth year of trading, while Lucky No.7 Coffee will deliver specialty coffee with plenty of character through its distinctive mobile set-up.

Khione Deli, founded on deep Sicilian food heritage, will bring a taste of the Mediterranean through artisan produce including arancini and cannoli. Franks Hot Dogs completes the first wave with native breed, outdoor-reared pork frankfurters served in proper buns.

The Feast On team has also confirmed its Talks & Live Demos schedule, bringing chefs, writers and creators to the stage across the weekend, with appearances from Owen Morgan (Asador 44), James Sommerin (Home at Penarth), Anand George (Purple Poppadom) and Tudor Barber (Tân), with more names still to be announced.

Food Cardiff will also curate a panel talk exploring the projects and partnerships that helped the Welsh capital achieve Gold Sustainable Food Places status in 2024.

Tickets are available to purchase now.

More traders are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, follow @feastonfoodfestival on Instagram.